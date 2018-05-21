Justin Bieber was nominated for eight Billboard Music Awards this year, including Top Social Artist, but the singer was nowhere to be found at the awards ceremony. Where is Justin Bieber during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards? Fans will know that he is sort of hit and miss when it comes to attending award shows. He also skipped the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and was even a no-show at the 2017 Grammys. Last year, he had the excuse of having conjunctivitis as his reason for not showing up. But, where’s Bieber this year?

Justin hasn’t revealed yet what he’s doing this year instead of attending the awards, but he recently shared a picture on Instagram of him spending quality time with his brother Jaxon, with a caption that reads “I absolutely adore every little thing about you my precious baby bro.”

In an interview with TMZ earlier this year, Bieber said he wasn’t going to attend any awards shows until his upcoming album is done. Many fans were hoping Bieber would break his rule and give a glimpse of what’s in store next.

Even though Bieber didn’t attend the event, he’s so far won four of the eight awards he’s up for, including Streaming Song, Hot 100 Song, Latin Song, and Top Selling Song. The good thing is Bieber’s nominations were mostly for “Despacito,” so by skipping out on the awards ceremony this year, he’s letting his “Despacito” teammates have their moment to shine.