After an almost two-year hiatus, the Welsh TV drama Keeping Faith returns to the BBC for its second series. The cast of the television thriller includes the likes of Eve Myles, Bradley Freegard, and Demi Letherby — and the first series of Keeping Faith followed the character of Faith Howells (Myles), who's husband mysteriously disappeared. However, not all was as it seemed, because as more details began to emerge, it was clear this was not a straight-forward missing persons case. The BBC series is set in the fictional town of Abercorran, but where is Keeping Faith filmed?

According to the Radio Times, the drama's primary filming location is the town of Laugharne, which is situated on the south coast of Wales. The town is perhaps best known as being the former home of the poet Dylan Thomas, and many of Keeping Faith's exterior shots are filmed within the area. Other filming locations used throughout the BBC thriller include Gloucester Prison, Carmarthen Guildhall Magistrates' Court, Brangwyn Hall Swansea, the city of Newport, Bridgend, and the St Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff.

During production of the second season, many coastal regions were used as a backdrop throughout, and some of those locations include the Pendine Sands beach on the shores of Carmarthen Bay, Oxwich Bay, Southerndown, and the village of Llansteffan.

The show's director and producer, Pip Broughton, revealed that she knew where Keeping Faith was going to be set right from the very beginning. Speaking to the Radio Times, she said, "So often, when you get a drama, you think, 'Ooh I’ll go recce-ing and find out where to set it.' It’s an add-on, whereas that [location] is central to our intention right from our start." Broughton went on to describe the drama's Welsh landscape as being "very, very beautiful, and lyrical," but added that it can also be a place "where dark things lurk."

As reported by The Sun, the second series of Keeping Faith currently airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on BBC One, and will run for a total of six thrilling episodes. Series two kicks off 18 months after the events of season one — which focused on the disappearance on Faith's husband, Evan. However, Faith's attention is now focused on the case of the town's local farmer Madlen Vaughan, who has been accused of murdering her husband. Whilst on a mission to discover the truth, Faith battles with some former demons, and whilst doing so, puts her children, business and life on the line.

According to the Mirror, the series originally aired on S4C and BBC Wales, and was later made available to stream on BBC iPlayer. After earning a massive 11 million views on the platform, Keeping Faith went on to become the most downloaded non-network show of all time, which eventually led to its 2017 BBC One debut. So, if you're wondering what all the fuss is about, now is the perfect time to get hooked on this brilliant Welsh drama.

