With the first season of Queer Eye just released in February, news of the show's second coming has sparked a lot of curiosity about where Queer Eye Season 2 will take place and when it will be making its return to the streaming service. As an update of Bravo's hit show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which originally ran from 2003 to 2007, Queer Eye takes place in the Atlanta-metro area and features five gay men who use their specific skill set to help straight guys update and enhance their lifestyles. And yes, Queer Eye will be back in Georgia this time around. The show's creator, David Collins, told Variety, they plan "to explore the unchartered territory of the south."

Just like its inaugural Netflix season, Queer Eye Season 2 will feature the new Fab Five collaboration of Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Antoni Porowski. The team will again join forces to help make an inspiring change to the life of one hero (the term used for the guy who is being made over) per week over the course of eight episodes.

Committed to showcasing diversity, Season 1 of QE caters to people of different ethnicities and backgrounds. In the same interview with Variety, Berk revealed that fans should expect to see the same kind of positivity in the show's forthcoming return. He shared,

"One of the things I’m most excited about for the new season is the continuation of diversity, even more so than the last season. Without giving anything away, with our heroes, you’re going to be seeing a lot more different people than you did the first time. A lot of people have been asking, 'Why are you just working with straight guys?' Or we did have one gay guy. And I’m like, 'Stay tuned for Season 2. You’ll see a lot more diversity.'"

Much like its first Netflix season, Van Ness will again handle grooming, France will do fashion, Brown continues as the show's culture expert, Berk takes on home design, while Porowski returns to offer his food and wine expertise.

The newest members of the Fab Five are part of a huge overhaul that the show has seen since its original debut in 2003. In addition to making the transition from New York City to Atlanta, GA, Queer Eye has become a major reflection of the evolution in social and political climate which has taken place over the past decade since Queer Eye For The Straight Guys last aired in 2007.

Collins recently explained to IndieWire,

"We’ve evolved in a big way. If you think about the fact that our original Fab Five [didn’t use] word ‘my husband’ or ‘my boyfriend’ or ‘my kids’ — America was not ready to handle that. [Now], we get to see that Karamo is a father of two, Tan’s a Muslim man married to a Mormon cowboy. And Bobby’s been married for almost 15 years now."

As for some of the topics that the Fab Five are looking to tackle in its upcoming season, Berk told Variety,

"What I’ve become known for in Season 1 is religion and the, for lack of a better word, persecution we go through often as young gay people in the church and being told that we’re not right and we’re going to hell. That was a subject we briefly touched on in one of the episodes in the first season. Moving forward in Season 2, there is an episode that we really go in deep on religion. It’s going to be one that people are going to be very excited to see. Not only does it change a lot of our hearts, but you definitely see the hearts of people we’re working with change and you see the hearts of an entire religious community change."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Queer Eye Season 2, which was filmed shortly after the first season's production wrapped, is expected to premiere sometime later this year.

Luckily for fans, there won't be too much of a wait until the Fab Five gets back in action in Atlanta.