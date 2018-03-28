Netflix's reboot of Queer Eye was such a success that the Fab Five have already been tapped to help more slovenly guys. But, since they can only make over one dude per 45-minutes, you're probably wondering, how many episode will Queer Eye Season 2 have? Just like in the first season, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, and Tan France will have eight episodes to update participant's wardrobes, hair, and homes — and maybe change some hearts and minds along the way.

For those who haven't yet experienced Season 1 (what are you waiting for?), the series is an update of Bravo's hit show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, which ran from 2003 to 2007. This time, the action is set in the area surrounding Atlanta, Georgia where five gay men use their various expertise to help straight guys who feel unattractive or, at the very least, a little stuck in outdated looks and habits. Porowski offers food and booze tips, Van Ness handles grooming, France does fashion, Brown is the culture expert, and Berk revamps abodes as a designer. Throughout the episode, the "hero" (the term used for the guy who is being made over) usually reveals his insecurities and maybe some prejudices, which the fab five work to kindly and gently soften by spreading a message of self-love and acceptance of others.

It's all pretty heartwarming.

Netflix on YouTube

The show features a diverse group of heroes. The Fab Five brings equal amounts of passion and effort to helping folks of all different sizes, ethnicities, ages, and backgrounds.

Berk told Variety that the trend will continue in Queer Eye Season 2, which was filmed shortly after the first season's production wrapped. "One of the things I’m most excited about for the new season is the continuation of diversity, even more so than the last season," Berk said. "Without giving anything away, with our heroes, you’re going to be seeing a lot more different people than you did the first time."

While not all of the physical transformations are necessarily jaw-dropping, the show does an amazing job of making the men feel more confident in their skin and excited about embracing changes in their lives. It would seem that the makeovers work, too. At least two men from the first season are now engaged, including fan-favorite Tom Jackson and his ex-wife Abby, and AJ (who is gay but was having trouble telling his step-mother about his sexuality) and his boyfriend Drey.

Netflix

In the first season, the gang did not shy away from the tough social topics, like a scene where Brown talks to a police officer about Black Lives Matter, or another where Berk discusses homosexuality and religion. There was also a scene in which a hero asked Berk who was "the husband or wife" in his five-year marriage, to which Berk explained the misconceptions surrounding gender dynamics in same-sex relationships. In each of these cases, the straight guy seemed a bit more informed about another perspective, and, in some instances, might have even come around to seeing things as the Fab Five do.

In the second season, the show promises to have even more serious conversations. In the same interview with Variety, Berk explained, "Moving forward in Season 2, there is an episode that we really go in deep on religion. It’s going to be one that people are going to be very excited to see." He teased, "Not only does it change a lot of our hearts, but you definitely see the hearts of people we’re working with change and you see the hearts of an entire religious community change."

That episode sounds like another occasion to get out the tissues. Luckily, viewers won't have to wait too long for the second season. It's expected to drop sometime later in 2018.