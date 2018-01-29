Where Is Taylor Swift During The 2018 Grammys? Her Song Made A Splash Without Her

It may be the biggest night in music, but how come Taylor Swift isn't at the 2018 Grammys? The artist scored two nominations this year, but she's opted out of attending the big show. Maybe she's... busy? The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer probably has a good reason for not attending. Besides, she was still honored at the ceremony even though her latest album Reputation wasn't nominated due to the deadline. Skipping the show is probably no sweat off her back, anyhow. You know you've made it when you can casually skip one of the biggest nights in entertainment.

T. Swift received Grammy nominations for writing Little Big Town's "Better Man" (Best Country Song) and performing "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" alongside Zayn (Best Song Written for a Motion Picture). Swifties may be sad, however, that the singer was nowhere to be seen and that she couldn't take the stage when "Better Man" won the award for Best Country/Duo Group Performance. And the fact that she didn't make a surprise appearance when Little Big Town performed their Grammy-winning song at the beginning of the show was especially a dagger to the heart for loyal fans.

She may not be big on public appearances these days, but Taylor Swift was certainly still there in spirit. The night before the Grammys, LBT told Entertainment Tonight how Swift supported the band before the big day. "She sent us flowers this morning, so sweet, just honoring the moment and saying, 'Can you believe it? We're at the Grammys with 'Better Man,'" said Karen Fairchild. "So it's a really special night for us."

Although when Little Big Town was asked where Swift was on the Grammys red carpet and if she'd be there to celebrate with them, they swerved the question.

Very mysterious.

Swift's victorious Grammy win with Little Big Town is being recognized and fans are bummed she wasn't there.

But on the flip side, the Grammys are getting a considerable amount of heat on Twitter for calling out Swift as the writer of "Better Man" before LBT took the stage to perform it. Audiences are wondering what the deal was with that, especially because Swift wasn't present to explain. That's probably a good thing, because viewers are pissed.

People are also curious about what the motive behind that announcement was. Did Swift have a say in making sure she was called out as the songwriter?

Swift hasn't responded on social media, and the chances of her doing so are extremely slim. The last time she posted was on Jan. 11 to announce the premiere of the "End Game" music video with Ed Sheeran. Speaking of, it's probably best that her buddy Sheeran wasn't present at the Grammys either, since he's embroiled in his own Grammys controversy. Twitter was pretty livid that Sheeran's "Shape of You" took the Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy over Kesha's meaningful comeback song "Praying." Maybe he and Swift are together and offering each other moral support to ignore the haters?

Regardless, the Grammys certainly haven't seen the last of Swift, especially since Reputation could earn nominations in 2019. According to the Grammys website, music considered for the 2018 show had to be released between Oct. 1, 2016 and Sept. 30, 2017, meaning Reputation's Nov. 10 release was two months over the cutoff date.

Throughout the span of her career, Swift has won 10 Grammys and scored 31 nominations. If fans are missing her on Grammys night, they only have to wait one more year until she makes her inevitable return to the awards show stage. And, even if she doesn't show up, expect to hear her name a lot anyway. That's seemingly just how the Grammys roll.