The weather might be slightly miserable and the dark nights have crept in, but it's still the season of fun and festive activities. Some people are strict about not starting the Christmas period too soon, but it can’t come quick enough in my opinion. The twinkly Christmas lights and market stalls around the UK's towns and cities prove it really is the most wonderful time of the year and there’s one other iconic festive tradition you really can’t miss. So, where is the Coca-Cola truck stopping in the UK in 2019? It might be November but it’s time to see the big, red festive truck in action once again.

As far as Christmas adverts, Coca-Cola and its big red truck is a staple. Basically as soon as you hear "Holidays are coming, holidays are coming," you can declare the festive season officially open. So going to visit it yourself will only add to the magic. You might not have your decorations up yet but if you want to start feeling the Christmas spirit, the Coco-Cola truck starts it’s 19-stop tour of the UK on Nov. 15 and will be hitting a city near you. Here are all the stops:

Edinburgh

Friday 15th and Saturday 16th November: 32 Newcraighall Rd

Cardiff

Friday 15th and Saturday 16th November: 49 The Hayes, St David's Dewi Sant

Taunton

Tuesday 19th November: Asda, Creechbarrow Rd

Newcastle

Thursday 21st November: Asda Boldon, North Rd, Newcastle upon Tyne

Leeds

Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd November: White Rose Shopping Centre & Wednesday 27th November: Asda, Pudsey

Bristol

Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd November: Cribbs Causeway, Bristol

Portsmouth

Friday 29th and Saturday 30th November: Whiteley Shopping Centre

Gainsborough

Friday 29th and Saturday 30th November: Marshalls Yard

Manchester

Monday 2nd December: Asda Eastlands, Friday 6th – Saturday 7th December: Intu Trafford Centre, Manchester

London & South East

Tuesday 3rd December: Asda, Leyton Mill, London, Wednesday 4th December: Asda, Watford, London, Tuesday 10th December: Sainsbury’s Beckton, Wednesday 11th December: Sainsbury’s Essex, Friday 13th and Saturday 14th December: Intu Lakeside, Sunday 15th December: 02 Arena, London

Dudley

Friday 6th – Saturday 7th December: Intu Merry Hill, Dudley

Liverpool

Friday 13th and Saturday 14th December: Events Square, Cheshire Oaks

Each stop will be open from 12 p.m.-7p.m. so you’ve got plenty of time to pick up a personalised Christmas glass bottle of coke and take a festive selfie for the gram.

Coca-Cola on YouTube

As well as a fun festive activity, visiting the Christmas truck also helps Coke perform an act of seasonal goodwill. This year the company pledges to donate 10p for every can thrown into one of its recycling bins during the truck's UK stop-offs. The money raised will go to homeless charity Crisis. Not only will your visit help do amazing things for people who are struggling over the festive period but it also ensures that your waste is disposed of sustainably and responsibly.

So it’s really not long before the Coca-Cola truck starts it’s engines and heads for a city or town near you. Not that you’d need more persuading, but Coke's commitment to donating money to Crisis and the environment means your festive tradition may help someone in need. What more excuse do you need?