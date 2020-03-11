Fenty Beauty has been rolling out all the beauty newness since 2020 began. They've introduced their very first mascara, a ton of vibrant eyeshadow palettes that 'snap' together, and the creamiest of pencil eyeliners. But evidently, Queen Rih-Rih just ain't done yet, as her brand is set to launch a range of creamy cheek products. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming launch, including where to buy Fenty Beauty's cream blushers and bronzers.

I'll be honest: this is probably the one thing that I believe has been missing from Rihanna's makeup range. One of the star's first launches was her versatile Match Stix products, which can in shades for cheeks, to contour, and for all-over complexion. While they're a great idea, I've always found them a little hard to blend and — dare I say it — a bit chalky in texture. Hence why I am so excited that Fenty is finally launching cream blushers and cream bronzers.

I am such a cream makeup girl, and these look right up my street. The bad news is we don't actually know too much yet about the new drops, as they have only been mentioned once on the brand's Insta page.

Sharing a picture of the newbies (which are packaged in the same way as their powder bronzers), Fenty wrote: "Our #CHEEKSOUT collection is comin’ soon! Get ready for CREAMY SHEER BUILDABLE shades of blush and bronzer to get y’all #FENTYFACEFRESH... stay tuned"

Stylist has reported that there will be 14 shades in total, and the image makes it look like there will be (as is custom at Fenty), a great range of different shades available for all skin tones.

Unfortunately (don't @ me), this is all the info we know right now. However, that Instagram post was shared five days ago, and the brand usually drops their teased goods fairly quickly. If you're keen to get the jump on these new guys, I recommend checking in at Fenty's Insta now and again, as that's the first place you'll hear when they'll will be available.

In terms of where they will be sold, I would expect they will be available at usual Fenty retailers, Harvey Nichols and Boots.

Let's pray we find out more soon!