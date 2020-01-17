It's fair to say that Rihanna is one of the biggest beauty icons in the world, and her makeup looks are fawned over by fans. The star is especially beloved in the beauty sphere because of her Fenty Beauty line, which has been revolutionary in its inclusive approach. So when I had a chance to attend a masterclass with the singer's makeup artist and business partner Hector Espinal, I was pretty damn excited. As well as introducing some new products, during the masterclass, Espinal also revealed the three Fenty products Rhianna always carries with her.

Espinal is Fenty Beauty's Global Makeup Artist, helping with product development for the brand. He is also one of Rihanna's closest confidants in the beauty world and her personal MUA. Speaking at the masterclass, he revealed a load of details about Rihanna's relationship with makeup, noting that she took a long time to approve the brand's first ever mascara. RiRi was apparently determined to find a formula that was completely smudge-proof and deep black in colour. According to Espinal, the singer veto'd a couple of options before finding the one that lived up to her expectations.

But the biggest revelation of the masterclass came when Espinal was asked which Fenty products Rihanna always carries in her bag at all times. Apparently, there are three things she uses every day without fail, the first of which is the Fenty Pro Filter Foundations (both formulas, which she switches between depending on what kind of finish she wants).

She also apparently can't live without the Invisimatte Blotting Powder, which she has previously raved about to Vogue in her makeup routine video. "I use this powder to set my contour, to set my makeup, to blot — oh, my gosh — when you get greasy on the fly, honey, it is no joke," she explained, adding: "Always in my purse. I can never leave home without this. And if it doesn’t fit in my purse, then I’m changing my purse."

The third item Espinal revealed RiRi will always be using is the original Gloss Bomb lip gloss, which has the most amazing hi-shine, non-sticky formula.

All three products are already beloved bestsellers within the brand, so it comes as no surprise that they're all Rihanna's go-tos. Don't mind me, I'm just off to buy all three...