If you haven't yet tried U.S. cult beauty brand Glossier then you definitely should. (Seriously, this stuff is revolutionary). Glossier was born back in 2014 as the brainchild of Emily Weiss and her pioneering fashion blog Into The Gloss. Now, after five years of supplying us with beauty products focusing on creating the most glowy and luscious skin, Glossier have brought something new into play, quite literally, with the launch of their new line Glossier Play. The range is here to give us sparkle, colour and new textures to work with, but where can you get Glossier Play in the UK?

The good news is that in the UK you'll be able to get your hands on the collection online via the Glossier website. So make sure you're ready to click by when the products drop at 12pm on March 4. The Glossier Play Instagram account already boasts 64.4k followers and that's before the products have even launched. For a while the Instagram bio just read "here for a good time" which sent the internet into overdrive wondering what Glossier were up to.

Glossier has already given us staple makeup products like Boy Brow and Balm Dotcom but this new launch is looking like a big step up in the makeup department. Glossier Play have released two tools, Blade, a sharpener and The Detailer, a high precision brush and four pretty groundbreaking makeup products which are set to make waves in the beauty world. So, "What are these products?" I hear you ask.

First up is Colorslide, described as "A colour-true gel eyeliner pencil that lasts all day and all night," Colorslide is priced at £13 and looks like the easiest way to experiment with coloured liner, think electric blue cat-eyes and fuchsia flicks. The collection comes complete with 14 different coloured eyeliners with stand outs including Brack, a deep brown black and Adult Swim, a deep indigo.

The next product is Vinylic Lip "a high shine lacquer in an easy-to-use click pen format". Glossier already stock Generation G which is six shades of sheer matte lipstick, which gives that "just blotted effect" so think of Vinylic Lip as the naughty little sister. Expect some serious gloss from this product and bold reds and pinks.

Niteshine is the new Glossier Play buildable, pearlescent highlighter complete with a doe foot applicator (a little like the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter applicator). If this is anything like my beloved Glossier Topaz Haloscope this will the highlighter to end highlighters and my new go-to.

The fourth and final product is my favourite, Glitter Gelée, "a one-step glitter gel that creates an instant multi-dimensional, jewelled effect". A sparkly eyeshadow that claims to stay on for a full 12 hours? Yes please. Glitter Gelée comes in four stunning shades that haven't been seen before from Glossier. My favourite (already) is Firewalk, a coppery iridescent rose. The texture of Glitter Gelée is so creamy that you should even be able to apply it with your fingers. It's priced at £12 on its own or £14 with The Detailer applicator.

If you're feeling really fancy, you why not invest in the Playground for £53? The combo will allow you to have all four new products in the colours of your choosing. What more could you want? On the Glossier Instagram they have captioned a photo of the famous 'G' "After two years in the making, we can’t wait for you to see, touch, hear, swatch, and play with what’s to come." And OMG, same. Glossier Play launches at 12pm GMT March 4, so be ready.