The minute I heard that Meghan Markle was designing a clothing collection I, like many others, was pretty excited to see what it was all about. And not only is the message and mission behind the range incredible, I can now confirm that upon seeing them, the pieces themselves are also top notch. So where can you buy Meghan Markle's Smart Set Capsule Collection? And when and where can you buy it? Here is everything you need to know about HRH The Duchess Of Sussex's latest project.

The Smart Set is designed in collaboration with Smart Works (an organisation that helps unemployed and vulnerable women regain the confidence they need to succeed at job interviews), and consists of seven individual pieces. The pieces were created alongside four brands: John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw, Marks And Spencer and Misha NoNoo, and for every item of clothing sold, one will be donated to Smart Works in order to provide one of the women they are helping with the perfect interview outfit. Pretty amazing, huh?

The items of clothing themselves have also been designed in order to be accessible and inclusive for all women. They come in a range of different colours, and are all available in sizes 6-24. They also have varying price points, with the most affordable item at £19.50, and the most pricey at £199.

The line comprises everything you would need to create the perfect work interview outfit, from clothing to accessories. The first, and most affordable piece is a simple and smart dress, which comes in both black and blue, and promises to suit all. Impressively, it will only set you back a frugal £19.50, and is made with Marks and Spencer.

Next up is the suit, which every woman needs in her life. Super versatile and classic, the black blazer and trousers are made by Jigsaw, and cost £199 and £120 respectively. While the two-piece would look amazing styled up in a number of ways, it arguably would look best when paired with another item from the collection: the £125 white shirt by Misha Nonoo.

Meghan and the Smart Works team seemingly thought of everything with this line, as it also includes a chic leather bag that will go with pretty much everything. Coming in both brown and black colour ways, it comes in at somewhere in the middle at £109.

Speaking about her impressive collection, Meghan Markle explained:

"I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good. When you buy any item in the Smart Set Capsule Collection for Smart Works, the same item will be given to a Smart Works client, and with it, the confidence and support she needs to enter the workforce and take an important step in building a career."

She continued: "Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project - placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other - another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of.”

So, where can you buy the pieces in this new line? All seven pieces in the collection are available online and in stores (each item will be available to buy in the store it is designed by), as well as in Smart Works dressing rooms around the UK.