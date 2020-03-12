After five months of preparation, the Project Runway finalists will present their final collections in the March 12 season finale. A few of the season's winning looks are already for sale via Nineteenth Amendment, but unfortunately, Sergio Guadarrama's clothes aren't one of them.

At the end of the season, however, fan favorite looks based on the show's Instagram Story polls will be available, according to Bravo, so there's still a chance you can nab a Sergio piece eventually. That's if you're solely interested in purchasing his clothes from the show — he does co-own and operate a sustainable, environmentally conscious couture line, Celestino, but the price tags are pretty hefty.

Sergio started the line with his partner Kade Johnson in 2005, and it believes in "designing with a purpose, maintaining a strong socially conscious mentality and standing up for environmental and political issues that affect the United States and beyond," according to the brand's site. Naturally, his Project Runway looks, such as his arctic-themed sneak peek collection in Episode 13, adopt a similar ethos.

"I hope to inspire people that you can use your creative vehicle to change the world," Sergio told Fashionista in December. "It's going to take creative people to create conversations for the betterment of humanity."

A white, billowing gown from Celestino's Spring/Summer 2020 look book is priced at $14,000 and the least expensive item in the collection goes for $2,100. In an effort to maximize Celestino's commitment to sustainability, Sergio and Kade are working on a program called REVENDER that will allow customers to return their garments for in-store credit.

If you're more interested in the ready-to-wear market, for now, Sergio's designs are a bit out of reach. But the other finalists, Victoria Cocieru, Geoffery Mac, and Nancy Volpe-Beringer have more affordable styles available.