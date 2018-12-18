With one week to go Christmas is basically upon us. The good thing about the festive period is you can treat yourself pretty much constantly and no one bats an eyelid. Advent calendar chocolate before breakfast is a steadfast tradition. Snacking on sweets all day is just a way to get through the cold, and there are delicious deserts galore. It truly is the most wonderful time of the year. However, there is one stocking filler sweet you are going to want to get your hands on. Here is where to buy Skittles Darkside in the UK. They are the fruity twist on the classic flavours you know and love and will definitely be a crowd pleasing present this Christmas.

They originally went on sale in the U.S. in 2013 you can now buy Skittles Darkside in shops around the U.K. They’re branded as a taste of the other side of the rainbow and whilst that description might be slightly ominous the flavours sound seriously enticing. A far cry from the traditional fruity flavours Skittles Darkside includes blood orange, midnight lime, sweet strawberry, forbidden fruit, dark berry, and wicked pomegranate. Whilst they all sound super delicious it’s forbidden fruit that has caught my attention. To start with it is blue.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery

Just like their brighter, classic fruit companions Skittles Darkside look perfect for a mid-afternoon pick me up and are actually, seriously accessible. If you want to get your hands on a small, fun sized bag of these limited edition sweet treats then Sainsbury’s are stocking them across the country. Tesco is selling a pack of ten fun sized bags, just in case you want to stock up over Christmas. And, if you're seriously committed to getting your hands on some Skittles Darkside you can order varying sized packs of Amazon. However, if you want some you better move fast. It seems that Skittles Darkside is a limited edition to the Skittles family and once they are gone Mars Wrigley Confectionery may not make any more for quite some time.

In a press release Mars revealed that Skittles Darkside would be re-released in the U.S. in 2019. Hopefully, they will realise that to keep this edition of skittles to themselves would just be cruel and will re-release in the UK too.

The Skittles family has grown massively since the humble days of the fruit classic. With limited edition crazy sours, tropical, sweet heat, and the promise of spooky zombie skittles being released in the UK in Oct. 2019 there has never been a better time to have a sweet tooth.

As the nights are turning darker and colder it seems fitting that summer fruit skittles are set to one side in favour of Skittles Darkside (not that I have ever thought to compartmentalise my snacks by season before.) Making the perfect stocking filler you can still get your hands on fun size packs of Skittles Darkside at many supermarkets. And watch this space. As they are re-release in the U.S. in 2019 I will have all of my fingers crossed that Mars Wrigley Confectionery will bring the limited edition flavours back to the UK.