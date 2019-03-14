Kylie Jenner might have a billion dollar makeup business, but that doesn't mean she doesn't expand into clothing every now and then. Scroll through the beauty mogul's Instagram and you'll see she likes a good athleisure look, so it's not surprising a Kylie Jenner x Adidas collab happened. (Adidas carries sizes XXS-XXL.) From riding shorts to baggy sweatpants to sneaker shots, Jenner's social media is filled with laid back, sporty pieces. You can expect the same in her latest Adidas collection, but with a subtle makeup-inspired twist. The Adidas collection is inspired by Kylie's Lip Kits.

Dubbed the Reveal Your Voice collection, the line is filled with gray and light blue athletic pieces like track jackets and high waist joggers. Kylie Cosmetics fans might think that periwinkle shade in the collections seems familiar. The line is inspired by Jenner's "Shady" lip kit, which is a gray matte liquid lipstick with blue and purple undertones.

“Shady [is] this really beautiful blue, it’s out of the box and inspired me to create all of these super cute clothes with Adidas,” Jenner told Vogue. “I think the color turned out so beautifully.”

Jenner became the face of Adidas' Falcon sneaker in Sept. 2018, and since has expanded into this gray and blue line. The Falcon also mimics the same color wheel, where the chunky, '90s inspired shoe has a white base and periwinkle and purple stripes running across its sides.

The color scheme all flows together, from Jenner's Shady lip kit, to the Falcon sneaker, to the new Reveal Your Voice collection. Check out some of the picks from the line below.

Falcon Shoes

Falcon Shoes $100 Adidas Fusing shades of trace purple, periwinkle, and cloud white, these Jenner-approved shoes are just the thing for the upcoming spring season. You get to play with pastels thanks to the purple shades, and the runners look both great with dresses and jeans alike. BUY AT ADIDAS

Track Jacket

Track Jacket $80 Adidas This cropped jacket can work great for both the gym and for lunch. Pair it with leggings when you're working out, or get the matching skirt to make a two-piece set. Thanks to its turtleneck, clean-line pockets, and wide hanging strings, it has a chic athleisure quality to it. This particular piece will be available starting March 16. BUY AT ADIDAS

Bodysuit

Bodysuit $50 Adidas Seeing Jenner's penchant for bodysuits, it's not surprising one made its way into her Adidas collection. This piece mimics the same periwinkle hue in the Falcon shoe. It's long sleeve with a mock neckline, making it the perfect companion for skirts, jeans, and track pants alike. This piece will be available on March 16. BUY AT ADIDAS

Wide Leg Pants

Wide Leg Pants $80 Adidas Go back to the '90s with the help of these wide leg pants. Mimicking the ski and skater wear that was so popular during that era, these wide leg pants have a flared fit and cargo pockets. The pants will be available to shop on March 16. BUY AT ADIDAS

This spring, put on some '90s-inspired athleisure thanks to Jenner's Reveal Your Voice collection. And don't forget the matching lipstick to match!