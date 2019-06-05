Miley Cyrus is once again making a powerful statement about reproductive rights through fashion. Miley Cyrus and Marc Jacobs' THE Charity Hoodie has just dropped, and all of the proceeds from this limited edition sweatshirt will benefit Planned Parenthood. The top is available in sizes XS to XL and is an official piece from the designer's newly launched THE Marc Jacobs label. It's an easy and stylish way for you to support reproductive rights.

The bubblegum pink hoodie features a graphic of Cyrus posing topless and holding grapefruits over her breasts. It also boasts the statement "Don't F*ck With My Freedom," which is a phrase taken from the song "Mother's Daughter" on Cyrus’ new She Is Coming EP. The back and the cuffs are branded with both of their names and that of the Happy Hippies Foundation. The latter is a non-profit organization founded by Cyrus in 2014 to support people experiencing homelessness, who identify as LBGTQ+, and other vulnerable youth.

The simple but powerful hoodie is a passionate reaction to Alabama's recent ban of abortion and additional threats against safe, accessible health care for women. "In the wake of states passing new bans on abortion, the design takes a stand to protect reproductive rights and shows solidarity with public support for abortion, currently at a record high with more than seven in 10 Americans saying they do not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned," the brand stated in the press release, according to PopSugar.

The Miley Cyrus x Marc Jacobs THE Charity Hoodie is priced at $175. It's currently available for global pre-order via the Marc Jacobs website, and will begin shipping around July 15. It's an anything- but-subtle way for wearers to let everyone know exactly where they stand. While the hoodie may be dropping in the middle of summer, you will be living in it by the time fall arrives.

The campaign imagery is also full of impactful shots of Cyrus posing boldly and reminding you exactly how she feels about these important issues.

Cyrus and Jacobs have collaborated on charity apparel in the past. The duo worked with artist Marilyn Minter in 2016 to create two limited edition T-shirts that also supported Planned Parenthood. The $50 shirts featured memorable images, such as Cyrus' mouth forming the second "o" in the phrase "Pro Choice" written on a steamed pane of glass. Special signed versions of these shirts are still available at Minter's page on the Artsy site if you'd like to take your support of Planned Parenthood a step further.

If you need a little more information on Planned Parenthood's position on abortion rights, the organization clearly stated its stance in an Instagram post. The caption reads, "We believe sexual and reproductive health care IS health care — and that health care is a human right. That includes safe, legal abortion. Everyone deserves health care that's free of shame, stigma, or judgment." The Miley Cyrus x Marc Jacobs THE Charity Hoodie is an effective tool to assist with that overall mission.