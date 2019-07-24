When it's sweltering outside, dreaming of cooler temperatures is all you can do. Thanks to Reebok and Victoria Beckham's latest collaboration, that just got a whole lot easier. The Autumn Winter 2019 collection marks the second time the designer and sportswear brand have teamed up. So if you missed out the first time round, here's where to buy Victoria Beckham's second Reebok collection.

The unisex range releases Wednesday, July 24 on Reebok's site. It continues the retro spirit, comprising late '80s graphics, '90s-style trainers, and neon hues. Everything — from the anoraks to the ballet skirts — is incredibly luxurious, fusing Beckham's high-end know-how with Reebok's performance focus.

But Beckham has also injected her own exercise habits into the range. As Hello! reports, the 45-year-old trained in dance before joining the Spice Girls. So it's no surprise to see ballet-inspired touches throughout the collection, whether via a pleated skirt or sheer bra. These delicate pieces are offset by tougher looks, like combat trousers and crewneck sweatshirts, in military hues. Even the outerwear has its own distinct vibe, referencing the streetwear trend that continues to dominate.

As with the first collection, prices don't come cheap. More affordable items fall into the accessory category with the likes of headbands and socks costing just under £30. But more detailed looks such as the army-style trousers retail for over £300. Sizing tends to run from a UK 6 to 14.

“I designed each piece to make the wearer feel confident in their style without compromising on high-performance features," Beckham said in a statement. "Working out makes me feel strong and empowered and that ethos is reflected throughout the collection.”

The designer is a renowned exercise fanatic. In January, she told the Guardian that she works out for two hours every single day and gets up between 5:30 and 6 a.m. to fit it in to her busy schedule. Beckham spends 45 minutes on a treadmill (the only time she watches TV, apparently) followed by time with a personal trainer. "30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning, and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core," she told the paper.

[Working out is] part of who I am now, and I really enjoy it," she added. "That was a big part of why I wanted to work with Reebok — I had very specific ideas about the workout clothes that I wanted to wear and couldn’t find.”

Beckham's Reebok collaboration is definitely something you can wear all day if you had to. And it comes with one of her favourite accessories: a cap. As The Zoe Report states, when asked how to wear workout clothes for other daily activities, the designer replied: "After a workout, the hair can look questionable. So it's all about a baseball cap, a good pair of sunglasses, maybe throw an oversized men's tailored coat over the top of your workout clothes."

There you have it. The Victoria Beckham guide to looking chic while remaining active.