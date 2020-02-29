Since the beginning of the outbreak in December 2019, news pertaining to the spread of the coronavirus has dominated headlines and now, misinformation is spreading with it. The virus has affected every continent on the globe, save Antarctica, and was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Jan. 30. Because fear of the virus continues to fuel myths about it, you'll want to make sure you're getting coronavirus updates from credible sources.

According to the BBC, false information ranging from suggested medical care to conspiracy theories have been seen widely around the web, shared, and reposted by the thousands of people on social media. One example the BBC reported on was a Facebook post shared over 16,000 times that advises people in the Philippines to "keep your throat moist," not eat spicy food, and "load up on vitamin C" to prevent the disease. The post has since been labeled on Facebook as "false information, checked by independent fact-checkers," but other inaccurate posts continue to be shared. Misinformation might sound like an innocuous annoyance, but in reality there is danger in sharing and consuming stories that are not imperviously factual.

For the record, keeping your throat moist and avoiding spicy foods won't help you fight coronavirus, but apparently some vitamins could help boost your immunity in high doses. Dr. Steven Gundry, MD tells Bustle, "I recommend that my patients up their vitamin D3 intake to get levels to about 120 nanograms per milliliter," as vitamin D3 can help regulate the immune system's response to viral infections. Additionally, Dr. Gundry suggests taking "timed release vitamin C 1,000 milligrams twice a day, or chewing 500 milligram tabs four times a day.”

Note that increasing vitamin intake only has the potential to work if you also follow other basic precautions, like keeping your hands clean, and avoiding touching your face or being around people who are sick.

Aside from prioritizing your own health, Dr. Gundry has additional advice for limiting engagement with false information and harmful myths. "Pease stay off the internet, trolling [unreliable] sites, because they can have a lot of disinformation that promotes hysteria," Dr. Gundry tells Bustle. On top of non-governmental organizations and public health groups, you can count on reputable news media outlets to provide straightforward reporting on the outbreak.

The Center for Disease Control and Protection (CDC)

The CDC is the leading public health institute in nation, and has been very closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak from the start. The site features the standard of reliable information for situational updates regarding the epidemic, and other resources for staying healthy and informed. On the landing page, there is a disclaimer that states "this is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation and CDC will provide updated information as it becomes available, in addition to updated guidance," which proves to be typically faster than many news outlets as it's a primary source.

World Health Organization (WHO)

WHO is a specialized agency that is solely dedicated to international health concerns. On its emergency page, it has an ever-updating scroll of coronavirus news. With more than 7,000 people working in 150 different countries, it's a well-rounded source of information.

Project HOPE (Health Opportunities for People Everywhere)

Project HOPE is an organization that helps provide local health care workers with the resources they need to do their job, especially in the middle of a health crisis. While the coronavirus updates are not live, the organization's site is a reliable source for basic information on the virus, how to spot symptoms, and what you need to know about donating and staying informed. Check out its facts page for reliable stats and figures.

Save The Children

Save the Children, the non-profit organization that provides health and emergency aid to children, has a "facts and figures" coronavirus informational page which covers the virus and its effects extensively. The page is updated daily, so all of the data will reflect the current sick rate, death toll, and the number of people infected in each country. You can also learn more about how to make a safe donation and what work the organization is doing to help.

American Public Health Association (APHA)

APHA has a "Get Ready Factsheet" that features a condensed breakdown of facts and figures pertaining to the virus. If you're looking for a straightforward one-sheet of current information on the virus, you'll find it here. The fact sheet can be downloaded as a PDF and is printer-friendly so that you can easily share it with your office or family.

The New York Times

This publication has a "Live Updates" tab on its homepage that's continuously added to throughout the day. Almost every time you refresh the page, the information is updated with stats that are constantly edited to reflect the current rates.

CNN

CNN's home page has a tab that reads "Live Updates: Coronavirus," which features real-time information throughout the day. You can choose to view all global updates, just updates from Europe, the US, Asia, or Italy. The update feed includes everything from breaking news to press conference coverage, to Q&A's that address reader's questions.

Aljazeera

The network's home page has a link to a coronavirus update feed that's refreshed with new information every few minutes. On the right hand side of the page you'll find a "fast facts" feature that states the current stats for fast references.

Experts:

Dr. Steven Gundry, MD, founder of the International Heart & Lung Institute.

Study Cited:

Beard, J. A., Bearden, A., & Striker, R. (2011, March). Vitamin D and the anti-viral state. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3308600/