After his stunning performance at the 2020 Academy Awards, director Bong Joon-ho will now and forever be known as an "Oscar-winning director." The filmmaker behind Parasite took home four awards on Hollywood's biggest night, including Best Picture and Best Director. But Bong didn't come out of nowhere to win his Oscar. He's directed seven films over the last two decades, and they've all earned their fair share of critical acclaim among cinema aficionados. But with his Oscar win, Bong has gone mainstream, which means lots of new viewers will be looking to stream all of Bong's prior films.

Bong made his directorial debut in 2000 with the Korean language black comedy film Barking Dogs Never Bite. He followed this up in 2003 with the crime drama Memories of a Murder, which earned him numerous accolades and put him on the map as one of the 21st century's most talented new filmmakers. Next came 2006's The Host, a horror-comedy that broke the box office record for the highest-grossing film in South Korea, according to IMDb. 2009 saw the release of Mother, another critically-lauded effort that featured Bong's now signature mix of black comedy, serious drama, and abject terror. In 2013, Bong made his English language debut with Snowpiercer, an action movie starring Chris Evans. Then in 2017, Bong helmed the unorthodox monster movie Okja.

That's six pre-Parasite films that Bong has directed and co-written, and there are ways to stream all of them right now. Take a look below to find out how.

1. 'Barking Dogs Never Bite' committedtofilm on YouTube Bong's first film seems quite small and simple compared to what would follow. It's a dark comedy (emphasis on dark) about an unemployed apartment dweller who goes to war against the dogs in his building after being annoyed by their constant barking. Barking Dogs Never Bite is currently streaming for free on Tubi, and on Shudder with a subscription.

2. 'Memories Of A Murder' MOVIE PREDICTOR on YouTube Inspired by true events, this crime drama tells the story of two detectives in 1986 South Korea who are on the trail of the country's first suspected serial killer. Memories of a Murder is currently streaming for free on Popcornflix and on Viewster's YouTube channel.

3. 'The Host' Shudder on YouTube Half-horror and half-comedy, this monster movie is about a river creature that is unwittingly created by careless U.S. military personnel in South Korea. The monster abducts a young girl, which sparks her family's attempts to rescue her. The Host is currently streaming for free on Tubi, and on Shudder with a subscription.

4. 'Mother' Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing on YouTube A single mother goes to great lengths to free her mentally-handicapped son after he is accused of murdering a young girl in what is arguably Bong's most dramatic film to date. Mother is currently streaming on Shudder with a subscription.

5. 'Snowpiercer' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube With a cast of Western stars including Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, and Octavia Spencer, this sci-fi action film was Bong's most-successful U.S. release prior to Parasite. Based on a French graphic novel, it depicts a dystopian world where the surviving remnants of humanity all live on a constantly-running train, and are separated by class. That is, until someone decides to start a revolution. Snowpiercer is currently streaming on Netflix with a subscription.