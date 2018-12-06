On Thursday Dec. 6, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its nominations for 2019 — and boy, were there some pretty awesome films on the roster. With the actual ceremony now just a month away, it may be worth it to figure out where to stream the movies nominated for Golden Globes' Best Picture in order to catch up or get a refresher on the year's hottest cinematic features. While some of the recognized films such as, If Beale Street Could Talk, Bohemian Rhapsody, Marry Poppins Returns and Green Book have either not yet entered, or still remain in theaters, there are plenty of other great flicks on the list that are available for streaming at this very moment.

This year's nominations were monumental for many reasons, with a record number of films led by people of color receiving recognition for Best Picture, including; If Beale Street Could Talk, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book, and Crazy Rich Asians. The list of films in that category, along with others nominated for Golden Globe Awards in 2019, are definitely ones that you're going to want to tune into before the big night takes place on Jan. 6, 2019.

Best Animated Feature Film

Disney•Pixar on YouTube

Beloved by both children and adults alike, these animated films are some of the must-see features of 2019. While some still remain in theaters, there are a few that can be easily streamed for a nominal fee.

Incredibles 2 — Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, FandangoNow

Isle of Dogs — Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, FandangoNow

Murai — Not yet available for streaming

Ralph Breaks the Internet — Not yet available for streaming

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — Not yet available for streaming

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Focus Features on YouTube

Watching these dramas unfold is going to be a breeze, thanks to the technology of streaming. While they're not free, these films are some of the most-discussed films of recent times which certainly makes them worth every penny.

Black Panther — Netflix, Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, FandangoNow

BlacKkKlansman — Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, FandangoNow

Bohemian Rhapsody — Not yet available for streaming

If Beale Street Could Talk — Not yet available for streaming

A Star Is Born — Not yet available for streaming

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

Be prepared to laugh out loud or sing until your heart is content while watching Golden Globes nominations for the year's best comedies and musicals. Available to stream, rent, or own, these films can be seen on many platforms for a small cost.

Crazy Rich Asians — Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, FandangoNow

The Favourite — Not yet available for streaming

Green Book — Not yet available for streaming

Mary Poppins Returns — Not yet available for streaming

Vice — Not yet available for streaming

The nominations were read out just a day after it was announced that Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh would be co-hosting the big event.

Now that nod are set, it's time to let the marathon officially begin!