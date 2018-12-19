On Monday, Oct. 17, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its shortlist of finalists for the 2019 Oscars and with Bao in the running, fans are going to definitely want to know where to where to watch Pixar's Bao ahead of the Academy Awards. It has recently become easier than ever before to watch the cute dumpling short, according to Gizmodo.

The outlet recently revealed that the animated short, which was paired with the June 2018 release of the highly-anticipated Incredibles 2, is now available for viewing on Pixar's YouTube channel. Gizmodo notes that it's being offered for free in celebration of being selected for the Best Animated Short shortlist at the 2019 Academy Awards.

Bao is the first animated Pixar short directed by a woman and is about a Chinese-Canadian mother dealing with empty nest syndrome. Amidst the sadness, the woman later becomes overjoyed, finding a second chance at parenthood when she falls in love with a dumpling that comes to life as a boy.

Disney•Pixar on YouTube

The seven-plus minute narrative is simply bittersweet and full of so many emotions that you're going to want to have a box of tissues on standby. In a statement shared on Pixar's website it is explained that the short "explores the ups and downs of the parent-child relationship through the colorful, rich, and tasty lens of the Chinese immigrant community in Canada." There are many important takeaways from the allegorical film which showcases a mother coming to terms with the fact that child is growing up. Pixar's site goes on to explain, "Mom excitedly welcomes this new bundle of joy into her life. But Dumpling starts growing up fast and she must come to the bittersweet revelation that nothing stays cute and small forever."

The film's director Domee Shi described the story as "magical, modern-day fairy tale, kind of like a Chinese Gingerbread Man story," according to BBC News. She added that she enlisted the help of her Chinese-Canadian mother's help as a "cultural consultant" to ensure the authenticity of the cooking scenes. In an interview with the blog, Oh My Disney, Shi revealed that Bao started as a personal side project that held a lot of importance to her. She used her mother, whom Shi calls a “dumpling queen,” as inspiration in telling the story about parenting and traditional Chinese foods.

Despite the fact that Pixar's last short, Olaf's Frozen Adventure (paired with the Oscar-winning film, Coco) did not sit well with viewers, the studio has seen plenty of success with many of its other preluding films. Pixar took home an Academy Award for Piper, which accompanied Finding Dory in theaters in 2016.

It remains to be seen whether or not Bao will actually make it to the final round of contenders for the 2019 Oscars. However, given viewers love for the project, it certainly stand a strong chance. Entertainment Weekly reveals that the final list of nominees will be announced on Jan. 22, so Bao fans will have to keep their fingers crossed.