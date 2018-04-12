With Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg's name dominating headlines, it may be worth figuring out where to stream The Social Network just to give yourself a refresher on the background of the social media sharing site and its early beginnings. Zuckerberg's testimony before U.S. Congress has reminded movie fans of many moments in the 2010 film in which Zuckerberg, portrayed by Jesse Eisenberg, was questioned by in a lawsuit over who should be credited as the creator of Facebook.

While its been out of the theaters for nearly 7 years now, The Social Network can still be streamed on many platforms right from the comforts of your own home. The Social Network is free on Crackle for a limited time. On Amazon Video, you can rent the film for $3.99 and purchase a digital copy for $12.99. The movie is available for digital purchase on iTunes for $12.99. On Vudu, you can rent the movie for $2.99 or purchase a digital copy $9.99.

The Social Network, which chronicles the start up days of Facebook, was met with critical-acclaim upon its release and received a total of eight Academy Award nominations. It ultimately took home three Oscars in 2011 for Best Adapted Screenplay (by Aaron Sorkin, based on the book The Accidental Billionaires by Mezrich), Best Original Score (by Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor), and Best Film Editing (by Angus Wall and Kirk Baxter). The film also received nominations for Best Actor (Eisenberg, who played Zuckerberg in the movie), Best Director (David Fincher), and Best Picture.A revisitation of the Oscar-winning film may be totally worth it.

The Social Network starred Eisenberg as Zuckerberg and the film dramatized the Facebook mogul's storied days at Harvard University, when he developed the social media platform in 2003 as a college sophomore. The movie also starred actors Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin, Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker, Armie Hammer as twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Max Minghella as Divya Narendra.

According to many reports, Zuckerberg, himself, did not seem to be a huge fan of The Social Network film when it was released in 2010. During that time, Zuckerberg pointed out discrepancies in the film's narrative, most notably those which depicted him in a negative light, according to Mashable. In Facebook's first Q&A in 2014, The Verge reported that Zuckerberg said the following:

I haven't met the writer of the movie. I met [Jesse Eisenberg] once. They went out of their way in the movie to try to get some interesting details correct like design of office, but with overarching plot about why we're building Facebook or how we did it, they just kind of made up a bunch of stuff that I found kind of hurtful. I take our mission really seriously. We're here not to just build a company, but to help connect the world and help people connect to people they love. The thing that I found most interesting about the movie was that they made up this plotline about how I decided to create Facebook to attract girls.

Despite not approving the film's intricacies, Zuckerberg admitted that the film's creators did manage to get his wardrobe right. Speaking to an audience at Stanford University in 2010, he said, "It's interesting the stuff that they focused on getting right — like every single shirt and fleece they had in that movie is actually a shirt or fleece that I own," according to The Guardian.

In the years since the movie's release, Zuckerberg and Facebook have experienced many changes. Facebook had its initial public offering in the stock market in 2012 and the social media platform has since added many new features, including live video. Zuckerberg and longtime girlfriend Priscilla Chan got married in 2012 and they currently have two children.

With all of the issues surrounding Zuckerberg currently, giving The Social Network another go 'round should certainly be worth it.