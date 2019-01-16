During the annual awards season, the attention of the world is heavily focused on the very best of the music industry, and that will certainly be the case during the 2019 Grammy Awards. The ceremony, which celebrates its 61st year in 2019, will take place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, and will honour artists from all around the world, but which British artists will win a Grammy in 2019?

Although the Brits won't be dominating the U.S. ceremony as much as in previous years, there are some very talented British women up for awards. Dua Lipa is nominated for Best Dance Recording, Jorja Smith is up for Best New Artist, and Ella Mai is in the running for Best R&B Song.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will air in the U.S. on CBS at 8 p.m. local time, and will also be available to watch online. If you're hoping to feast your eyes on the glitz and glamour of the Grammys red carpet, you're in luck, because you can watch the all-important arrivals on the show's official website.

Recording Academy / GRAMMYs on YouTube

On Tuesday the host of the grand ceremony was finally announced, and it was revealed that the fifteen-time Grammy Award winner, Alicia Keys, will be presiding over the ceremony. As reported by Rolling Stone, the "Girl on Fire" singer shared her special announcement in a short behind-the-scenes documentary, which displays the special moment in which Keys discovered she'd been selected as host. The video also captured the singer sharing the news with her family, and follows Keys as she shoots the first promotional piece for the 2019 ceremony.

Discussing her new hosting gig, the singer said "I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I know what it feels like to be proud of the work that you’ve put in, and to be recognised for it," and added "I just feel grateful that I'm able to bring that light and that energy. This is a first — it's a first, and it's amazing, and I think it's perfect timing. Honestly, I'm really excited, I feel really good about it, because I feel like it's the perfect opportunity for me to give the light back, lift people up, especially all the young women that are nominated."

Alicia Keys on YouTube

Throughout her illustrious career, Keys has won a total of fifteen Grammy awards, and picked up her most recent trophy back in 2014 for her album Girl on Fire — which was named the best R&B album of that year. The singer bagged her very first Grammy way back in 2002 for Best New Artist, and her signature hit "Fallin" managed to earn a total of three awards, including the coveted Song of the Year trophy, reports Rolling Stone.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards take place on Sunday Feb. 10, and I cannot wait to see which British acts manage to take home the iconic golden gramophone.