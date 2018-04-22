Cue the somber piano music because the reckoning is here. Westworld returns Sunday, April 22, to HBO after nearly a year and a half wait. So what can fans expect for take two, other than more dramatic piano covers of grunge rock songs like "Black Hole Sun" and "Heart-Shaped Box"? For one thing, it's time to brush up on what Season 1 characters will return to Westworld for Season 2.

In the age of peak TV, it's difficult to remember basic plotlines of shows in the long hiatuses between seasons, let alone a long litany of characters, both human and robot, past and present, consciousness and host. And with the revelation that Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) is also a robot, the lines have been severely blurred between the two types of characters in Westworld. However, Bernard is in a unique category, since he is both robot and responsible for them. When he tells Dolores in the Season 2 trailer that he sees the hosts standing on a distant shore, she asks if he's with them. "No," he answers, sadly.

"These robots represent the oppressed, the silenced of the world," Thandie Newton, who plays Maeve, told ELLE about her role in the show. And by the looks of things in all the promotion for Season 2, the hosts are done being silenced and are taking back their world.

Here's who is definitely coming back to Westworld for this next season, human and host alike:

Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood)

Dolores gets plenty of screen-time in the trailer, so it's safe to say that she'll continue to play a central role. And now that fans know she's also Wyatt, things should get even more interesting. "You're getting a much darker version of Dolores this year," Wood told The Hollywood Reporter about what to expect from her character this season. "Now she's well and familiar with all sides of herself."

Bernard (Jeffrey Wright)

Poor Bernard, who's been going through an identity crisis ever since he found out he's not human. But he appears to be marching onward, albeit very sadly.

Maeve (Thandie Newton)

Maeve is a woman on a mission, and her mission is to find her daughter, as you will recall. The trailer depicts her in Shogun World, Westworld's sister park, so there's a change of scenery in her near future.

Teddy (James Marsden)

Fans last saw our sweet, simple cowboy holding a dying Dolores on the beach, which turned out to be a publicity stunt for Delos. Teddy found out he was a host early in Season 1, and he grappled with his identity the rest of the ensuing season. "As a character who is born into his consciousness, now he has the power of choice,” Marsden said of Teddy at Westworld's Panel at Tribeca Film Fest.

William (Jimmi Simpson)

We all rooted for you, William! How could you?

The Man in Black (Ed Harris)

Where were you when you learned that William was the Man in Black? Were you on Reddit early on in the season, or did you find out at this exact moment?

Logan (Ben Barnes)

Logan was last seen naked on a horse, being sent off into the sunset by his "friend" William. So it remains to be seen how he will feature in Season 2, though he does appear in the trailer.

Clementine Pennyfeather (Angela Sarafyan)

Clementine was one of Maeve's coworkers at the brothel, and they had a close friendship. But the glimpses we see of her in the teasers are far from the sweet, flirty robot of Season 1.

Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson)

Thompson is terrifyingly good as the Executive Director of Delos. She appears to have no morals, no compassion for the hosts, and the guts to force Ford out of his own company. She's definitely one to watch.

Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth)

The third Hemsworth brother is seen briefly walking with Bernard in the trailer, so we know that he is no longer missing.

Angela (Talulah Riley)

The polished Angela fans saw in Westworld's pilot, who greeted William and Logan when they arrived, is nothing like this dangerous outlaw who'll figure into Season 2.

Lawrence/El Lazo (Clifton Collins Jr.)

Lawrence is an outlaw who gets involved with the Man in Black. Audiences didn't see too much of him last season, but perhaps he'll have more to do this time around.

Elsie Hughes (Shannon Woodward)

Elsie was believed to be dead after Bernard strangled her back in Episode 6. However, she appears to be alive and well in the trailer. Maybe she appears in flashback.

Peter Abernathy (Louis Herthum)

Dolores's father, Peter, was put away in storage after he discovered a photograph ofWilliams's fiancée. He was then replaced with another host, also named Peter Abernathy. So perhaps Dolores's real father will perform a jailbreak in Season 2.

Lee Sizemore (Simon Quarterman)

The egotistical writer was humiliated when Ford rejected his latest story ideas. Perhaps he will learn to get over himself in Season 2 as he helps Maeve find her daughter.

Armistice (Ingrid Bolsø Berdal)

Fans last saw the fierce, face-tattooed blonde with her arm stuck in a door in the Season 1 finale, but lucky for Armistice, robot limbs can be replaced.

Rebus (Steven Ogg)

Rebus is a fairly minor character, and he was last seen being shot at by party guests in the season finale. He then smiled as Dolores started her own version of target practice.

So who won't be back? Lutz (Leonardo Nam), who helped Maeve escape in the finale, is noticeably missing from the Season 2 cast list on IMDB. Ford (Anthony Hopkins) will also not return, unless he either resurrects himself or appears in a flashback. Also dead are Destin Levy (Christopher Gerse), the gross technician who often had his way with the hosts, and Theresa Cullen (Sidse Babett Knudsen). And more will presumably join them this season.

What's unique about Westworld is its constant trickery. Characters are not who you thought they were, or they're not in the time period that you anticipated, or they're secretly a robot — you know, the usual. And some more bombshells will surely be dropped on characters both existing and new in Season 2.