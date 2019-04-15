We said goodbye to a number of our favorite superheroes as well as some evil aliens in the bloody (and, well, dusty) apocalyptic conclusion of Avengers: Infinity War. And while some of the most painful deaths and/or disintegrations may remain fresh in our memory (like Peter Parker's heartbreaking farewell to Tony Stark), it's difficult to keep track of everyone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who perished — whether at the hand of Thanos, the impact of his Infinity Gauntlet snap, or in battle with the Avengers — especially since some of the deaths weren't necessarily shown on-camera. To help you keep track, we've recapped everyone who died in Infinity War — as long as they were important enough to have a name.

Just a few weeks before the Avengers: Endgame April 26 premiere date, Marvel decided to use the Endgame movie posters to update us all on who in the MCU did and didn't actually survive the previous movie. All the individual characters whose photos are displayed in full color are those who remain, while those with posters in black-and-white didn't make it.

Not everyone rated a poster, apparently. And it won't hurt to get a quick refresher on how these characters met their ends, permanent or not.

1. Loki Marvel Studios The very first to go in the entire movie was Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Post-Ragnarok, the Norse God of Mischief seemingly betrayed his brother Thor once more, and gave Thanos the Tesseract. But he then foolishly attempted to stab the Mad Titan between his eyes, which led to him being strangled to death.

2. Heimdall Marvel Studios In the opening scene of Infinity War, we assumed that Heimdall (Idris Elba) was already dead. But, apparently, he was playing dead the whole time, only to use his last breath to power the Bifrost and send the Hulk back to Earth. Because of this, Thanos stabbed him through the chest, making his death final.

3. Gamora Marvel Studios Gamora's (Zoe Saldana) death played a key role in Thanos's plans, because in order to obtain the Soul Stone he had to sacrifice something he loved. And, according to the Mad Titan, his adopted daughter is the only thing he ever loved. By dropping her off a cliff on the planet Vormir, he was finally able to obtain the stone which has the ability to manipulate souls, and has the ability to resurrect the spirit of the dead.

4. Ebony Maw Marvel Studios The first member of Thanos's ally group, the Black Order, to die was Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor). He kidnapped Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and took him to space in order to torture him until he would give up the Time Stone. But before Maw succeeded, Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) came to Strange's rescue, which led to Maw getting sucked out of his own spaceship and into the dark abyss of space.

5. Proxima Midnight Marvel Studios Proxima Midnight (Carrie Coon) was the next of the Black Order to die. She got into a tussle with Black Widow on the battlegrounds in Wakanda, then Scarlet Witch came in to help and threw the enemy into the gears of an oncoming Black Order vehicle.

6. Cull Obsidian Marvel Studios Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary) died in combat. While Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) had difficulty unleashing the Hulk, he was still victorious in the Hulkbuster Armor, ultimately defeating Obsidian.

7. Corvus Glaive Marvel Studios Corvus Glaive (Michael Shaw) died after trying to obtain the Mind Stone from Vision. Vision killed the Black Order member with his own weapon.

8. Vision Marvel Studios The Mind Stone was what kept Vision (Paul Bettany) conscious and alive, and was what kept him together. But because Thanos needed it to set his plan into action, the Avengers had to destroy it. However, Shuri was unable to finish the fix she had figured out in time. Vision's love interest, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), was forced to destroy the stone before the Mad Titan could obtain it. But, even then, Thanos already had the Time Stone, and so he simply turned back time just enough to have the Mind Stone in one piece. He took it from Vision's head, ultimately killing the hero for a second time.

9. The Winter Soldier Marvel Studios The first hero we saw disappear as a result of Thanos's snap is Bucky (Sebastian Stan). He, of course, was clueless as to what exactly was going on. The Winter Soldier looked confused as he began disintegrating into dust.

10. Falcon Marvel Studios Sam's (Anthony Mackie) death was quick. Just like Bucky, he disintegrates into dust on the Wakandan battleground.

11. Black Panther Marvel Studios One of the most painful deaths was of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). While trying to help Okoye up from the ground, he faded away with the wind.

12. Scarlett Witch Marvel Studios Wanda disintegrated into dust as she clutched onto Vision's empty shell of a body.

13. Groot Marvel Studios Poor teenaged Groot (Vin Diesel) died, just as his buddy Rocket (Bradley Cooper) approached him and cried, "No, no, no!"

14. Mantis Marvel Studios Over in outer space, on the planet Titan, Mantis was the first to fall. And while she's one of the few who understood what was happening, she evaporated into dust in an instant before she could even explain to the others.

15. Drax Marvel Studios Next to fade was Drax (Dave Bautista), who called out to Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) as his whole body turned into ashes and floated away into space.

16. Star-Lord Marvel Studios Quill was next to disappear. His last words? "Oh, man."

17. Doctor Strange Marvel Studios Then, the all-knowing Doctor Strange got dusted. Before he went, he told Iron Man/ Tony Stark, "There was no other way." His last words may allude to the necessity of all these deaths before the universe could be restored to its natural order.

18. Spider-man Marvel Studios One of the saddest deaths that made many tear up and later generated many memes was of the young Peter Parker. He collapsed into the arms of his mentor Tony Stark, and before he faded away he said, "I don't want to go," and finally, "Mr. Stark, I don't feel so good."

19. Maria Hill Marvel Studios Back on Earth, chaos ensued. Empty, driver-less cars crashed into buildings and blocked the streets. S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) faded to dust just as she and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) were about to hop in a car to find out more about the situation.

20. Nick Fury Marvel Studios The last to turn into dust in the whole of Infinity War was Nick Fury. But first, he brought out his trusty pager, and contacted his old friend, intergalactic superhero Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

21. The Wasp Marvel Studios Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) didn't die in Infinity War, but she does get affected by Thanos's snap, as seen in the mid-credits scene of Ant-Man and The Wasp, while her S.O. Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) disappeared into the Quantum Realm.

22. Hank Pym Marvel Studios Hope's father, the original Ant-Man, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) disappeared into dust in the mid-credits scene with his daughter.

23. Janet Van Dyne Marvel Studios Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the original Wasp, who was lost in the Quantum Realm and was finally found in the movie, sadly doesn't get to live out on Earth and in the same dimension as her family for very long. She, too, disappeared into dust with her husband and daughter.