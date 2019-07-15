Hannah has to make a decision on The Bachelorette, and she has to do it soon. Like, really soon. Like, it's the Fantasy Suites and she needs to get moving on this, because she couldn't choose last week and we now have one extra dude hanging around. It's usually knocked down to three guys at this point, but Hannah still isn't quite sure who she has the strongest feelings for. She's been making hard decisions throughout the season, but when it comes to who Hannah will end up with on The Bachelorette, it seems like she's not yet sure.

All four of the remaining men bring something different to the table, and each of them have their strengths and weaknesses. It can be confusing and very difficult to make a decision as huge as who you want to spend the rest of your life with, and Hannah said as much to Entertainment Tonight when her season started. "If I don't feel like I can give everything to a person... I won't [get engaged], and it's really hard to feel that way when you have to compartmentalize relationships," Hannah said. Hopefully, Hannah feels some kind of way about one of these guys. (But if she doesn't and wants to go home solo, that's also just fine.) Let's discuss the odds.

Luke P.

Luke and Hannah are both deeply religious, and as such, share a lot of the same values. But from what we've seen on TV, they don't seem to have much in common besides that. And in fact, their shared faith may be exactly what gets Luke finally sent home: after he seemingly shames her for having sexual relationships with the other men, they get into a heated argument after which he appears to leave the show. So while the other men's fates are harder to discern, it seems pretty clear Luke does not end up with Hannah, barring any change of heart post-filming.

Tyler C.

Hannah and Tyler C. clearly have a lot of physical chemistry, but can that translate to long-term love? Perhaps. We've also seen that Tyler can be there for Hannah in her "highs and lows," and they seemed to connect on an emotional level, too, after she met his family. That could very well mean Tyler is the total package, and that he'll get Hannah's final rose.

Jed

Jed is a man who sings. Actually, he's a man who won't stop singing. Hannah doesn't seem to find that annoying, though, so Jed has a good chance at going home with the final rose, too. The one caveat to their good-on-paper relationship is that Jed has openly said he went on the show to boost his music career, and though he's assured Hannah he's only there for her now, his family asked her several times how she would feel if his music took off, so it's clear it's still on their minds, if not his too. That could end up being a point of hesitation.

Peter

Peter is sweet and charming, but Hannah doesn't have the same fire with him as she does with guys like Tyler C. and Jed. Peter is a dream guy — handsome, kind, loves his family, etc. — but he might not be Hannah's dream guy. Don't worry for Peter, though — there are plenty of women who are looking to get on that flight.

No One

Honestly, Hannah has been so cagey about whether or not she gets engaged at the end of this that it's a distinct possibility that she pulls the whole "I choose myself." More power to her if that's the case — why make a decision you don't have to make? Hannah should be #TeamHannah first and foremost, and if it doesn't work out, it doesn't work out.

Which man will Hannah choose on The Bachelorette, if anyone? We'll just have to wait and see.