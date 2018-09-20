Olivia Cooke, the ridiculously good actress who, you might recognise as Samantha from Ready Player One. More recently, she's been mesmerising viewers with her performance of Becky Sharp, one of the snakier of the Vanity Fair ladies in the new ITV drama. But while she might be shady on screen, off screen, she's a total sweetheart. The Mancunian actress is sure to have stolen several viewers' hearts — but has anyone stolen hers? And if so, who is Olivia Cooke dating?

Cooke's enjoyed plenty of Stateside success. Alongside her role in Stephen Spielberg's Ready Player One, she's appeared in the surreal Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, as well as the popular Netflix series Bates Motel. And what these characters all have in common, including her role as Becky Sharp, is that they all have a bit of an edge. They're the ones your eyes can't help but follow, even when Cooke's stood slightly out of shot. But the actress tends to be "pretty innocuous in real life," she told Radio Times on Sept. 16.

It's true, she certainly keeps a low profile, as she opts to not have a social media presence: "I don’t put myself out there much — the only time anyone sees me is when I’ve got a film out," she said in the same interview. So, taking a deep dive into her relationship history is a little tricky.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, according to Hollywood Mask, Cooke has been dating fellow actor and Girls star Christopher Abbott since 2015. At least, that's the first time they were reportedly seen publicly together. The site claims the pair stepped out together at the Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards on Nov. 30 2015, and have been seen together at numerous events and functions since.

I have reached out to their reps for comment but am yet to hear back.

While it's not been officially confirmed, it's possible that the pair may have first met when they starred alongside each other in the indie film Katie Says Goodbye. In it, Cooke plays a young waitress who swiftly falls in love with Abbott's character, an ex convict who gets in the way of the waitress' dream of moving to San Francisco. The film wasn't exactly Cooke's big break — that came a little later.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"I was having a panic attack. He’s been an idol of mine since I was a child," Cooke told The Sun, concerning her first audition with Stephen Spielberg. Her role in Ready Player One made several UK directors sit up and pay attention. And, according to The Sun, Cooke may not have been cast in Vanity Fair if it weren't for Spielberg's spotlight. After finding her beau, as well as landing several roles in the States, it's good to finally have the emerging actress back home.

Vanity Fair is Cooke's first leading role in a British drama after all, and it's sure to have directors here clambering to cast her for her next role. My guess is we should all expect to see plenty more of Cooke soon on British TV. And who knows? Perhaps her rumoured American boyfriend might grace our screens too.