Things are always dark and dreary in the world of any given American Horror Story season, but as more and more details come to light about the upcoming eighth installment, Apocalypse, it's clear we're about to enter into a whole new realm of horror. But just in case you still had any doubts, FX has released a video of Sarah Paulson's new AHS: Apocalypse character who has a very chilling message for fans.

Dressed in a pitch black pantsuit, Paulson is shown approaching a table and slowly turning what appears to be a golden lottery device, which contains several pieces of white paper inside of it. However, before she can pick out any names, she looks directly into the camera, addressing everyone watching, to delivered a cryptic warning. "Now is your chance to be one of the few remaining," she says in the clip. “This is your chance to survive. We’ll find you soon.”

Obviously, this reference to being one of the few to survive is a direct nod to Season 8's Apocalypse theme, but will the plot involve an actual lottery? What happens to those whose names don't get drawn? And, perhaps more importantly, what happens to the ones whose names do get selected? These are all questions fans will now find themselves asking.

Paulson revealed during the American Horror Story panel for the Television Critics Association summer press tour, as reported by TVLine, that she would be playing three different characters throughout the season. The first will be the reprisal of her role as Billie Dean Howard from Season 1's Murder House. Another would be once again portraying the supreme witch Cordelia Fox from Season 3's Coven. At the time, all that Paulson revealed about the third and final role, however, was that her brand new character was named Venable, which must be who she is playing in the video.

Ryan Murphy confirmed back in June that Apocalypse would include a major crossover event between Murder House and Coven, with familiar characters interweaving into the plot throughout the season. As for how the whole "end of days vibe" will fit into the narrative, it will most likely have something to do with Vivien Harmon and Tate Langdon's son Michael from Murder House. Michael was last seen in the care of his grandmother, Constance (played by Jessica Lange), after she came home to find that he had murdered his babysitter.

Lange will return as Constance in Apocalypse, most likely to help shed some light on what happened to Michael and what he's been up to. Michael, meanwhile, will be played by adult actor Cody Fern in this upcoming AHS season, which means that he is no longer an murderous little boy, but perhaps a murderous young man. Could he be the one Paulson's new character is reporting to and serving? Based on the new video, it doesn't look like she's in charge, just serving whoever is. This all remains to be seen.

Season 8 of American Horror Story premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 12, and Lange and Paulson aren't the only familiar faces fans can expect to see. Other members of the Season 8 cast include the likes of Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, Joan Collins, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Cody Fern, Billy Porter, Frances Conroy, Taissa Farmiga, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, and Stevie Nicks.

Will they be among the few to survive? Maybe, but only time will tell.