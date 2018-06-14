Tiffany Haddish is pretty much the best. Not only does the actor and comedian deliver gut-busting laughs nearly every time she's onstage or onscreen, she's also a best-selling author, and she knows secrets about Beyonce. Between all the commotion in her life, including her upcoming gig as host of the 2018 MTV TV & Movie Awards, it'd be understandable if she found it difficult to make time for romance. So is Tiffany Haddish dating anyone in 2018?

Right now, there doesn't appear to be anyone that Haddish has been stepping out with — at least not publicly. But dating isn't something the actor has shied away from talking about in the past. Haddish has been vocal about the roadblocks she's encountered on the dating scene, including the fact that men have been a little opportunistic about trying to hook up with her after she recently reached new heights of fame.

“There’s a dude right now, I used to get butterflies for him back in the day and I used to hit on him all the time but he would constantly turn me down,” Haddish told People back in 2017. "He’d be like, ‘You’re silly Tiffany, quit it.’ But it’s funny because as soon as the trailer for Girls Trip came out he’s all ‘Oh you’re beautiful, I want to take you out!'"

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In another interview with People, Haddish went into detail on what she looks for in a partner, aside from the fact he can't only be interested in her fame. The biggest takeaway: she needs a real grown-up. "I’m looking for confidence, a good sense of humor, and responsible," Haddish told the magazine. "Like, he’s got to have a good credit score. That’s super important because that’s you’re grown up report card, your credit score."

People also noted that Haddish was a step-mom when married to her ex-husband, but the comedian said that while she loves kids, that's not something she's necessarily looking for again. "Now if somebody comes along and he’s amazing, the kids are amazing, then maybe. But from my experience, it’s usually the kids are really amazing and then I end up liking the kid more than I like them," Haddish joked.

Brian Ach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In mid-June, Haddish spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about her relationship status, and claimed she doesn't have time for dating at the moment. The actor said her last relationship ended because a mystery beau tried to co-opt her career for his own benefit — she told THR he invited her to what she thought was a normal dinner, but it was really a meeting with business executives from a record company.

Even though Haddish seems open to love for the right guy, provided she has the time, she has plenty of other things on her plate these days. After becoming a breakout star from Girls Trip, Haddish hosted Saturday Night Live and took on a starring role in Tracy Morgan and Jordan Peele's show, The Last O.G., on TBS. And there's plenty more she wants to pursue, aside from acting.

"I want to make a cookbook. I wanna make a gardening book. I want a clothing line. I want a jewelry line. I want a perfume," she told THR. "And then I want to buy two streets that intersect, Tiffany and Haddish, and I'm gonna build a big youth center, a mental health center, I might do some transitional housing, too. But I'm gonna own it. And I'm gonna have music and all the other stuff they're taking out of schools."

Clearly, Haddish has big plans for the future, and whoever she does end up with will have to hold their own as she tackles them.