The motto of The Bachelor should be “so many women, so little time,” and I’m not just talking about that in terms of the Bachelor himself — it’s for the fans. It’s hard to get to know all 30 women cast on the show because the cameras can only spend so much time with each (and usually pic the front-runners or most dramatic to keep up with), which is a shame because of some of them sound pretty interesting IRl. Like Tracy from The Bachelor, the West Hollywood-based stylist who showed up in a crop top on night one and wants to dress Colton up in her love.

According to her ABC.com profile, Tracy is really an East Coaster. She moved from New York City to West Hollywood to pursue her passion — wardrobe styling. Her job is to dress celebrities, which isn’t a bad gig to have. When she’s not doing fittings, according to her bio, she’s “traveling the world with her sister,” and she’s hoping to give Colton fashion pointers for as long as she’s on the show. Tracy also loves being the center of attention (which we knew, because she signed up to be on a reality television show), Beyoncé, and hot dogs. Two out of three ain’t bad.

A search for her LinkedIn profile reveals that Tracy went to Kent State University, and she used to work for shoe brand Sam Edelman as the Fashion and Trend Director when she lived in New York. She’s credited, per IMDB, as the stylist on MTV’s 2017 reboot of their Undressed series, too. Tracy also has worked with some amazing celebrities, too, like Constance Wu, Sally Hawkins, and Octavia Spencer. I guess moving across the country to pursue your passions can work out for you, huh?

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows, though. Recently, some old tweets (circa 2009-2011) of Tracy’s came to light, and in them, she made fat-phobic statements and used the r-word, as reported by Us Weekly. She also pooped all over The Bachelor franchise as a whole, which is just ironic, given that she’s now on the show. Tracy quickly apologized for her old antics in a statement on Instagram, saying, in part, "I want to start by expressing my sincerest apologizes for the extremely hurtful words that I said many years ago. I'm so sorry for those who I have offended.”

Given last year’s Garrett controversy and the racist tweets that Lee published before Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette, it’s amazing to me that situations like this happen so often these days and that there isn't a little more work done to make sure that the contestants have cleaner social media records.

But Tracy has apologized, and for now, all is well. She’s focused on building her life in California, and she’s focused on finding love with Colton Underwood. Will it happen? Well, we’ll just have to wait and see, but you can bet one thing — Colton is getting a total wardrobe overhaul if Tracy makes it to the end.