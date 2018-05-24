On Thursday, after months of anticipation, Donald Trump canceled the North Korea summit. The summit was slated to take place in Singapore next month, but Trump issued a statement canceling it in response to what he described as Kim Jong Un's "tremendous anger and open hostility."

The June 12 summit would have been the first face-to-face meeting between a sitting U.S. president and North Korean leader, according to CNBC. Trump's decision to cancel the summit came shortly after North Korea dismantled its primary test site for nuclear weapons. However, a top North Korean diplomat — Choe Son Hui, vice minister of foreign affairs — simultaneously asserted that Pyongyang was prepared for a “nuclear-to-nuclear showdown” if the U.S. did not compromise on the issue of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

In a statement issued earlier on Thursday, Choe also suggested that North Korea could make the U.S. "taste an appalling tragedy." This statement was in response to Mike Pence's suggestion that North Korea might "end like the Libyan model" if Kim refused to make a deal. These increasingly frustrated exchanges between Washington and Pyongyang ultimately led Trump to cancel the summit altogether — something that North Korea had already threatened to do.

In a letter that Trump addressed to Kim, the president stated that he was calling off the summit because it would be "inappropriate, at this time." Some portions of the letter were conciliatory; Trump thanked Kim for the release of three American hostages earlier this month, and expressed a desire to meet the North Korean leader at some point in the future. However, Trump also said that the summit was being canceled "to the detriment of the world," and included what appeared to be a thinly veiled warning.

"You talk about your nuclear capabilities," Trump wrote, "but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."

