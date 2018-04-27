The name of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child is finally here. Kensington Palace announced on April 27 that the prince would be known as Louis Arthur Charles. Their baby's name follows a long-standing tradition of royal names containing multiple monikers. So, why do royals have so many names? There are a couple of reasons for it.

First of all, Prince Louis's name follows a well-established family tradition of giving royals multiple names. Everyone from his father, Prince William (William Arthur Philip Louis) to his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth (Elizabeth Alexandra Mary) has a slew of monikers in their names. But, they don't have many names for no reason. There's actually a special reason and significance behind their long names.

For instance, all three of Prince Louis' names have ties back to his family members. His first name has some significance for William's father, Prince Charles, and his grandfather, Prince Philip. It's possible that the royal baby was named with Philip's uncle Louis, the Earl Mountbatten of Burma, in mind. Charles was especially close with the earl and referred to him as "the grandfather he never had."

In terms of Louis' middle names, Arthur and Charles, they both have obvious ties back to the family, as well. Arthur, which is what many thought the child would be named after, is a middle name that the youngster shares with his father and grandfather (Charles' full name is Charles Philip Arthur George). And, of course, Louis' middle name of Charles is a direct way to honor his grandfather. So, as you can see, having so many names is just one way for the royals to honor those in their family who came before them.

However, it isn't just traditional in the royal sense, but it's also a tradition amongst those in Great Britain, as well. As BBC America noted, it's common practice to pay tribute to another relative with the child's lengthy name. The publication noted that while the royal family in particular embraces this tradition, it's also common amongst the posh-set in the country. They went on to say that posh British stars such as Hugh Grant (who's full name is Hugh John Mungo Grant) and Rosamund Pike (full name Rosamund Mary Ellen Pike) are just two high-profile actors who have names that embrace this naming tradition in the country.

Since the royals have also embraced the tradition as well, their multiple names not only honor other family members, but they also help to denote their high class standing in the country, too.

