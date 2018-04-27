The week kicked off on an exciting note for the royal family: Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child on Monday morning. A few days later, the baby boy's name was revealed to be Louis Arthur Charles. So, who is Prince Louis named after? As expected, they chose a name with special meaning to the family.

Kensington Palace announced on April 27 that Prince William and Middleton's third child will be formally known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. Louis wasn't necessarily the first name that people were expecting the fifth heir to the throne to have. The Guardian reported that bookmakers had the baby's middle name of Arthur as the favorite based on bets. But no matter what people had anticipated, each of the baby prince's three names packs a whole lot significance.

Louis is actually the second middle name of Prince George, Prince Louis' older brother. But name sharing between family members is quite common for the royals — even their father has Louis in his name. (Prince William's full name is William Arthur Philip Louis.) The name "Louis" seems to be inspired by William's grandfather's side. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, had an uncle named Louis, who was Lord Mountbatten. Viewers of The Crown know that Lord Mountbatten was something of a mentor to Prince Philip. So while Louis isn't a traditionally British royal name (as CNN reported, that distinction goes to the French), it's most certainly a name that's important to the family.

Beyond Prince Louis having the name of his great-great-great-uncle, Sky News commentator Alastair Bruce tweeted that there have been other ancestors named Louis. Bruce wrote that there was the Grand Duke of Hesse, Louis IV, who was married to Queen Victoria's daughter Alice. Their daughter also married a Louis, Louis of Battenberg, and they were the parents of Lord Mountbatten.

