It's been just over a month since the now Duke and Duchess of Sussex's May 19 wedding, but fans have seen plenty of the royal couple in the time since. The couple has gone to a number of events — together and separately — since they got married, and they've all had one thing in common: Meghan Markle has worn pink, white, or a light beige-y blush to all of them. And, as with many style decisions in the royal family, there could be a few reasons behind Markle's color choices.

According to applied color psychology practitioner Karen Haller, who spoke with the Daily Mail, the Duchess is wearing pink to show how in love she is and because it's calming. "She's sub-consciously communicating through color that she's clearly in love," Haller said. "Soft pinks communicate the nurturing, compassionate, caring side of love ... I'm not at all surprised she is feeling this way given the body language between her and Prince Harry — and she is reflecting this in picking the softer pinks."

Haller also explained how wearing pink and other light colors could help Markle as she attends so many high-profile events. "The number of high profile engagements Meghan has had since officially becoming a member of the royal family would no doubt be quite nerve wracking," Haller told the Daily Mail. "As the softer end of the pink spectrum is physically soothing, it's the perfect antidote to calming those nerves and easing the pulse rate."

While these reasons certainly make sense, perhaps the biggest reason behind Markle's choices has to do with her very new place in the royal family. As an American, divorced, half-black actor, Markle faced a lot of hate when she started dating Prince Harry. So much, in fact, that Harry felt the need to release an official statement condemning members of the press and public who were being rude or aggressive toward her. There was even more controversy surrounding Markle leading into the wedding when her family drama escalated. By no means should Markle have to prove herself — especially not to bigots and internet haters — but when joining the royal family and becoming a very public figure who represents a nation you are going to want things to go as smoothly as possible, and Markle's style choices are part of that transition. The new Duchess is a strong woman who has made clear she wants to make her voice heard as a royal, but in the weeks following her wedding, she probably doesn't want to do anything that could come off as attention-seeking, even though she isn't and the accusations of that would probably be unwarranted, anyway.

By wearing blush tones, Markle looks lovely and appropriate for the events she's attending, but doesn't look at all flashy. Of course, her outfits will be talked about, but she's giving critics a hard time when it comes to saying anything too negative. On her solo outing with Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen wore lime green. You don't want to compete with that — and for good reason. Not only might it come off as presumptuous for Markle to wear, say, bright red while next to the Queen, it could also draw attention away from the Queen or clash with her outfit. The Queen wears very bright colors for a reason: She wants people to see her. As Sophie, Countess of Wessex explained in the documentary The Queen at 90 (via Women's World), “She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the queen.'" The Queen's daughter-in-law continued, "Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen’s hat as she went past.”

Like Markle, Kate Middleton also went with light colors during several of her first post-wedding events following her and Prince William's April 29, 2011 nuptials. When meeting with Michelle and Barack Obama on May 24, 2011, Duchess Kate wore a tan dress. Then, at the Epson Derby on June 4, 2011, she wore a white dress with a cream jacket and beige heels and hat. On June 10, 2011 Middleton and William attended a gala dinner and she wore a pale pink sequined Jenny Packham gown. She also wore a white dress to Wimbledon that June.

Soon enough, though, Middleton was back to wearing colors from all over the spectrum, which will probably also be the case with Markle as she attends more varied events and as temperatures start to cool down. (Plus, it's not like pink and beige were really her thing before now.) Given that both Middleton and Markle got married in the spring and kicked off royal duties in summer, it seems that pink, blush, and beige might just be colors that are both seasonally and new duchess-ly appropriate.