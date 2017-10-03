You might have noticed something different and new on Instagram lately: Story polls. That's right: as of Oct 3., the app has added a new interactive feature you're going to want to test out right away. But if you don't have the Instagram polls update yet, don't panic — chances are you're not alone. Still, if you're really eager to join in on the fun, you have a few options. If those don't work though, you'll just have to sit back and not-so-patiently wait.

As with most updates, Instagram likes to roll things out slowly. A controlled rollout that eventually reaches everyone is the company's MO — after all, there are millions of users. On top of that, the slower process allows the social media platform to troubleshoot as it goes, and make sure there are no snags or hiccups as the feature reaches more users. And as with all updates, in order to get them, you have to update your app.

Either way, there's no need to stress because you're not going to get left behind. You too will be able to poll your friends on which kind of donut to order or which pair of shoes to buy or whether you should splurge on new furniture or cut your hair off. "Whether you’re trying to plan tomorrow’s outfit, choosing which class to take or figuring out where to go for dinner, now it’s easy to share a two-option poll right in your story," Instagram explains in its Oct. 3, 2017 press release. "After you’ve taken a photo or video for your story, select the “poll” sticker and place it anywhere you’d like — you can write out your own question and even customize the poll choices." Yes, you can customize the poll (once you get it!) to ask your friends and followers just about anything.

Here's how to get polling in four easy steps, oh and good luck not getting completely hooked:

Update Your App

Instagram

If you don't see a "poll" sticker available in your sticker page on Instagram stories, head to the App Store and update Instagram. A simple update might be all you need. Otherwise, you'll just have to wait a few days until the rollout is complete. Don't worry, I promise you're not going to be excluded for long. And trust that it's for the best. If after a day or two you still can't find it, try logging in and out and quitting the app, just to be sure.

Confirm You Have The Poll Sticker

Instagram

When you open your Instagram stories, and take a picture or video, tap the upper right hand corner sticker icon. Right next to the hashtag sticker should be an Instagram "poll" sticker. It's got blue and green letters — see it? All you need to do is give it a tap, and customize it to best fit your poll. It's really as easy as that.

Create A Poll

Instagram

You can poll your followers on literally anything. Maybe you want to ask them what you should order for lunch? Maybe you want to ask them which movie is worth paying to see right now? There are endless options for polling your friends and having fun with the new feature. Once you post the story, the poll will go live.

Get Results

Instagram

Once people see the poll in their stories, they can interact and participate by choosing an option that you've customized for them. Once they pick an option, they can see the real time results of the poll. And when you look at your story, you can swipe up to see who has viewed your Instagram Story poll and what they've voted for. All of this happens in the same frame of the story that your poll is on. There's no need to click out of anything or head to another section, as you do with direct message. Polls are all right there, easy to use, easy to look into and super fun. Get ready to start relying on your friends and followers for every single decision. But not because you can't make them on your own — just because it's so much more fun to ask Instagram to choose.