Why Wasn’t Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Nominated For A 2018 Grammy? Her Latest Album Will Have Its Moment

Taylor Swift's career's still hopefully has decades ahead. But in a relatively short amount of time, she's amassed a plethora of awards, including the most coveted — the Grammy Award. But when the nominations were announced for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, Swift's newest album, Reputation, was notably missing. What gives, Academy? Why wasn't Taylor Swift's Reputation nominated for any Grammy Awards?

Like most things in life, it comes down to timing. In order to be eligible to receive a 2018 Grammy Award, according to the Grammys website, albums have to fall in the eligibility period: Oct. 1, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2017. They have to be commercially distributed — i.e., for sale online or in a store — and "recordings must be available for sale from any date within the eligibility period through at least the date of the current year's voting deadline," per the site.

In layman's terms, Swift's Reputation couldn't get a Grammy this time around because the album was released on Nov. 10, 2017 — six weeks after the end of eligibility. That means that Reputation is eligible for the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019, and, given her history of winning awards like "Album Of The Year," Swift will probably clean up in nominations, if not little gold statues to put on her mantel or in her bathroom.

It's not all doom and gloom for Swift this Grammys season. "Better Man" by Little Big Town is nominated for Best Country Song, and, what do you know — Swift wrote that tune, too! It was a big hit for Little Big Town, so it's nice that Swift is getting recognition for it. She's the best songwriter of her generation, after all. Fun fact: "Better Man" also won the 2017 CMA Award for Song Of The Year, so Swift has a good shot at taking home a trophy for it at the Grammy Awards. Swift also got a songwriting nomination for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," her duet with Zayn Malik from the Fifty Shades Darker — Best Song Written for Visual Media.

But will Swift appear at the show to pick up her trophies, should she win them? Maybe not. According to In Touch, a series of stars, including Swift, may be boycotting the 60th Grammy Awards because of perceived snubs in the nominations. Swift BFF Ed Sheeran didn't get as many nominations as he would have liked, and even though Lorde got a nomination for Best Album, she was reportedly not asked to perform. You can't mess with the Swift Squad and not expect some sort of action. Justin Timberlake is passing on appearing at the 60th Grammy Awards, but that's just because he's performing at the Super Bowl and has to prepare (this is the only valid excuse, really).

Swift may or may not be at the 60th Grammy Awards, but plenty of other stars will be. According to Billboard, the list of Grammys performers (which is the only reason for anyone to tune into the Grammys, anyway) is long, varied, and talented. Alessia Cara, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Sting, Emmylou Harris, Jon Batiste, Zuleyka Rivera, Daddy Yankee, DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, Chris Stapleton, Lady Gaga, Luis Fonsi, and Kendrick Lamar, among others, will all grace that big, beautiful stage.

If you're waiting with bated breath to watch the 60th Grammys, here's a little info — it's taking place on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS, airing live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. If you are one of those folk who don't have a television, according to USA Today, you can stream it online via the CBS All-Access app or subscription service, or buy a live-TV package from Hulu, YouTube, and the like. No matter if Swift scoops up awards or not, it's still bound to be a great show.