For some people, finding their soulmate and being in a lifelong commitment is an ultimate life goal. Others feel more complete when they have a partner to tackle life with. But if you're someone who's done the relationship thing and decided that you're happier being single, there are astrological reasons for that.

Astrology is commonly used for entertainment purposes, like looking up relationship potential or the next place you should travel based on your sign. But astrology can be used for so much more. If you're ever wondered why you tend to leave when relationships get tough or why you feel happier when you're not in a relationship, it's likely written in your natal chart.

"There are many reasons according to astrology why some people enjoy being single while others are not happy without a partner," Leslie Hale, an astrologer with Keen.com, tells Bustle. "It comes down to your astrological archetype or astrological signature. No two horoscopes are the same, just as no two people are the same." This can all be seen in your birth chart, which is basically a snapshot of the sky at the moment you were born.

When it comes to love, your Sun, Moon, Venus, and Mars all play a role in whether you want to be single or coupled up, along with other outer planets. "Astrologers have to look at these things to determine what a person wants in terms of partnerships and the type of partnership they want or are prone to," she says.

Astrology can dive pretty deep into who you are and your love life. So here are the reasons for why you're happier being single than in a relationship, according to astrology.

1. You Have A Sun Sign That Values Freedom More Than Relationships Shutterstock Your Sun sign is the sign that you're most familiar with. It's your month and day of birth, and the one you likely use to check your horoscopes daily. Each zodiac sign is different, and comes with their own set of traits and desires. If your zodiac sign values marriage and partnership, you're more likely to be happier being in a relationship. According to Hale, Libras in particular have a strong desire to be partnered up more than any other zodiac sign. "Generally, Libra is not very happy being single and this can include those with a Libra ascendant, moon, or even several personal planets in their horoscope that give them Libra qualities," she says. On the other end of the spectrum, Sagittarius typically enjoys freedom more than others. So if you're a Sagittarius, you may have a hard time committing.

2. You Have A Lot Of Fire And Air In Your Chart You are more than just your Sun sign. For instance, if you get a chance to have your birth chart read, you might find that you have more Earth in your chart even if you're a Water sign. Because of this, it might make you seem more like an Earth sign than a Water sign. As Dr. Toni Galardi, PhD, astrologer and psychotherapist, tells Bustle, people with a lot of Fire (Aries, Leo, And Sagittarius) and Air (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) in their chart, tend to require more freedom and space. If they do choose to marry, they'll need a spouse that will give them the space they need or they'll likely check out.

3. Uranus Is Your Dominant Planet Or It's Moving Through Your Chart Shutterstock Uranus is a planet that rules unconventionality, freedom, and sudden change. Naturally, you're more likely to enjoy being single if Uranus is a dominant planet in your chart. But if you're in a relationship and the planet Uranus is moving through your chart, Galardi says it can cause you to reconsider your relationship and set new boundaries that will allow you to have more freedom. It can also cause you to suddenly break up with your partner.

4. There's Not A Lot Of Saturn In Your Chart While Uranus is the planet that rules freedom, Saturn is the planet of limitations, responsibility, and structure. While those words don't exactly describe the ideal relationship, having Saturn in your chart can actually indicate marriage. According to Galardi, people who have a lot of Saturn in their chart will most likely marry or choose a long-term partner. Since Saturn is also the planet that rules contracts and responsibility, supportive transits from it can motivate a person to commit.

5. Your Sun Doesn't Connect To Other Planets Shutterstock An astrologer might look at your Sun to see what it connects to in your horoscope to determine if you're someone who will want long-term commitment or not. "The Sun in easy aspects with other planets describe the partner or partners in your life as well as the number of marriages or commitments you may have," Hale says. For instance, a Sun-Venus connection can mean you won't be happy without a relationship and will likely find one. Sun-Mars, Sun-Jupiter, Sun-Mercury or any other soft aspect to your Sun is positive for a relationship. But if the Sun doesn't connect to anything in your chart you could prefer to be single or will have a harder time with relationships. "The rest of the horoscope would also have to be considered," Hale says.