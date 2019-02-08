By now, you've probably listened to every track off of Thank U, Next a million times, and if you haven't, what are you waiting for? Ariana Grande's latest album is perfection. Given how amazing it is, fans are clamoring to know, will Ariana Grande tour with Thank U, Next? The singer has actually already discussed the possibility.

Some Arianators have questioned whether Grande's latest bops will find their way to the touring stage, as the singer previously announced that there would be a tour to support her album Sweetener, which was released in August 2018. But, just because the songstress will travel the globe on the Sweetener World Tour doesn't mean that some of her Thank U, Next tracks won't be incorporated into her set.

Grande even confirmed that Thank U, Next, which was released on Feb. 8, would be heavily featured on her upcoming tour way back in October. When one fan questioned whether the Sweetener 2019 tour would be combined with "AG5" (aka Thank U, Next), the "God is a Woman" singer confirmed that concertgoers can expect a combination of all of her latest and greatest hits. So, don't worry, Arianators, you can rest assured that the singer will incorporate everything from "Breathin" to "NASA" during the Sweetener World Tour.

