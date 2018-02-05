The show that's basically single-handedly responsible for keeping tissue companies in business, This Is Us, is no stranger to tragedy. After all, Randall's birth-father William died after only being in Randall's life for a short time, Kate recently had a miscarriage, and all fans know that Pearson patriarch Jack Pearson passed away before the Big Three graduated high school (though we still don't know the exact circumstances of his death). But what if another tragedy strikes the Pearson family? Will someone else besides Jack die on This Is Us? It's actually a possibility fans need to consider, according to some of the stars.

The show seems to thrive on tragedy, and though it would be shocking if another main character died, some cast members and the show's creator have been dropping hints that death might come knocking for someone in the Pearson family once again. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack on the show, noted that he was relieved that the death of his character is already a well-known fact on the show. "I think at that point then you gotta start wondering if anyone else is going to die," he shared. "I’m going, ‘Whoo! All right! I’m off the hook!'” Statements like this certainly don't set fans at ease that the Pearsons might get to live in peace for a while.

And the most recent episode only heightened the fear that another beloved character might bite the dust. During an emotional scene between brothers Randall and Kevin, Randall shares that he has a hard time picturing himself as an old man, prompting Kevin to counter, "You got a tough-as-nails, kick-ass wife who literally will not let you die on her. You’re not going anywhere." Some fans thought that this speech was a little too pointed, and perhaps signified some tragic foreshadowing of Randall's death:

Responding to the rumors, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman told Entertainment Weekly that Randall fans should rest easy— for now, anyway. “Listen, I can’t reassure anybody of anything,” he said, before continuing, "I can assure everybody that we’re not killing Randall this season, so everybody can relax."

But Fogelman only promised Randall would not be dying this season, leaving the door open for the possibility that he might die in the future. This seems like a particularly cruel fate for one of the show's most beloved characters, especially considering all the acclaim and awards that actor Sterling K. Brown is racking up for his role on the series. But Fogelman was perfectly content to kill off Jack Pearson, so fans shouldn't doubt his capacity to inflict another tragedy upon the Big Three.

If Randall sticks around, however, it could be possible that another major character will die soon. It might be hard to kill off one of the Big Three, but maybe the writers will decide that one of the minor characters is more expendable. In Season One, Kate's fiancé Toby suffered a heart attack, giving fans a major scare that he might not make it. Though he has since fully recovered, it's possible that he might have a second, fatal attack, leaving Kate the victim of a second tragedy and suffering from the loss of a second important male figure in her life.

Or perhaps Miguel will meet some kind of tragic end. Maybe he will have a sudden stroke, or die in a car accident, leaving Rebecca widowed twice over and leaving Kate, Randall, and Kevin feeling bad about how poorly they treated their stepfather for years. It would be pretty cruel to kill both of Rebecca's husbands, but then again the show killed off both of Randall's fathers, so it wouldn't be out of the question.

But maybe the most likely option of all is that Rebecca herself dies at some point during the series. Though just about all of the kids seem to have some problem with their mother (Kate feeling insecure, Kevin feeling unloved, Randall feeling cheated and lied to), she is also in many ways the glue that holds everyone together. If she dies, perhaps the Pearson siblings will fully realize how important it is to be good to each other, support everyone in the family no matter what, and never take anyone for granted. They've already learned that lesson with Jack's passing, but maybe Rebecca's death would really nail it in.

Or, maybe no one will die at all! Wouldn't that be nice? The series has found no shortage of ways to make us fans cry even without death, and I'm sure they will continue to do so. Maybe the writers will grant fans a reprieve, and hold off on another major passing. At least, for now.