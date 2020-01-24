After a whirlwhind 2019, it doesn't look like Ariana Grande will tour in 2020 — at least not yet. Fans shouldn't worry about missing the pop star for long though. The "thank u, next" singer will perform on the Grammy stage on Jan. 26, where she'll also be celebrating her five nominations. The Grammys mark the perfect opportunity for Grande to officially wrap up her busy Sweetener/thank u, next era that saw the 26-year-old deliver hit after hit and smash her previous tour sales.

A new report from Billboard revealed that Grande's Sweetener tour, which wrapped in December 2019, brought in $146.4 million with 1.3 million tickets sold — that's more than double the total from her 2017 Dangerous Woman tour. The singer's success is due in part to her reaching new creative heights with her back-to-back album, Sweetener and thank u, next. In addition to releasing two critically-acclaimed albums, and coming off a record-breaking world tour, she also recently released k, bye for now, a surprise live Sweetener album.

The album's title could double as a hint that Grande is planning to take a well-deserved break in 2020, but fans shouldn't expect her to be gone for long. As she told Vogue in a July 2019 interview, music brings her "solace," which she found in the studio as she recorded thank u, next in the aftermath of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's sudden death and the end of her engagement to Pete Davidson.

"I don’t really remember how it started or how it finished, or how all of a sudden there were 10 songs on the board," Grande told the magazine of the process. "I think that this is the first album and also the first year of my life where I'm realizing that I can no longer put off spending time with myself, just as me."

With her schedule tour-free for the foreseeable future, Grande will have plenty of time to slow down and hang out with herself if that's what she wants. But first up, she's set to wow her fans at the Grammys. In addition to performing, she could walk away with a few trophies if the night goes well. The "7 Rings" singer won her first Grammy in 2019 for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener. This year, she's up for Album Of The Year, Best Pop Vocal Album for thank you, next, and more.

Another win would certainly be a sweet way to cap off a year of success, but win or lose, Grande is likely already plotting her next chapter.