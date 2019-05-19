Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones Season 8. A girl has made it this far in Game of Thrones, but will she live or will she die in the series finale? Although it's anyone guess at this point, it would be nice to see all four remaining Starks get through Episode 6 unscathed. But whether or not Arya dies in Game of Thrones, she's already had an impressive run, between killing Walder Frey, the Night King, and countless others during battle.

At the tail-end of Episode 5, "The Bells," the Stark spied a white horse through the King's Landing wreckage. It felt very significant, and although it's unclear what it meant as of yet, Arya rode off on the horse right before the credits. So although we don't know what happens in Episode 6, it's clear that her story isn't done just yet.

She's had plenty of training, but she may not be any match for Drogon. Here's what we know — or might know — about Arya, which could help inform her actions on Sunday night.

Some People Think She Already Died

According to a compelling theory from Twitter user @notDee87, the Lord of Light kept resurrecting Arya during the Battle of King's Landing so that she'd be able to fulfill her pledge to kill the queen. But although Arya originally meant Cersei, that problem took care of itself. So will the Stark now turn her attention to Dany? After all, the Dragon Queen did just burn the capital of Westeros to the ground.

She Still Might Kill Dany

Let's not forget Melisandre's prophecy, which audiences were reminded of in Season 8, Episode 3. Arya told the Red Woman, "You said I'd shut many eyes forever. You were right about that, too." Melisandre responded, "Brown eyes, green eyes, and blue eyes." And although many people assumed the green eyes referred to Cersei, some fans pointed out, including Twitter user @Kassidykeech, that Dany has green eyes.

She's Better Trained Than Pretty Much Anyone

Basically Arya's entire arc has been training — so much so that her scenes were always quite boring. As Williams told the Hollywood Reporter at the beginning of Season 6, "Arya this season will learn the most valuable lesson she has learned and will ever have learned. She's going to develop a skill that's going to come in handy and will benefit her for a very, very long time. I guess the people who are training her are going to almost create a bit of a monster. They're going to give away all of their best-kept secrets, and she's going to ultimately use that to her advantage." And since she's been able to defend herself so far, it stands to reason that she'll survive Sunday's final showdown — whatever that entails.

She Might Make It — But It Won't Look Like Her

As TV Critic Daniel Fienberg daydreamed over at the Hollywood Reporter, "Arya with someone else's face on the Iron Throne would make me happy, but that could just be because I like Arya." And while it doesn't seem like the Stark to want that kind of power, perhaps she'll do it for the good of the realm.

Sean Bean Thinks Arya Could Take the Throne

The actor who played Ned Stark, Arya's father, told Mashable over the phone that his TV daughter would survive. "Yeah Arya will last — maybe she'll be on the throne," Bean told the outlet.

However, Game of Thrones fans won't have to wait much longer to figure out what the Stark's final fate will be. What do we say to the god of death, Arya? Not today.