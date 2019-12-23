Mando's skills as a Mandalorian are undeniably impressive, but they're nothing compared to the seemingly unlimited powers that Baby Yoda possesses. From healing the wounded to stopping a rhino in its tracks, it's easy to see why this child is so coveted by so many. But it also means that his life is constantly in jeopardy, leaving many to worry that Baby Yoda could die on The Mandalorian, despite Mando's heroic attempts to protect him. Because while fans would all like to believe that this adorable creature can take care of himself, he's drawn the attention of some pretty dangerous people, which could decrease his chances of survival.

Luckily, it looks as though Baby Yoda's life may be safe for the time being. Back in November, The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson spoke with The Wrap about how difficult it had been to keep the secret of Baby Yoda's existence under wraps. “I visited the set of The Mandalorian a month ago, and I spotted Baby Yoda in the corner and the producer shot me a look as if to say, ‘you can’t say a word!’ I’ve been holding that secret in my heart for forever now," Johnson told the outlet at the time.

Though it may not seem it, that statement is actually very telling about Baby Yoda's fate.

Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed to reporters at a press conference back in October that the show had already started filming Season 2. "We actually have the first week of the second season under our belt," Favreau stated, as per Cinemablend. "Our cast, especially Pedro may be a little tired because he was there quite late last night."

That means Johnson's set visit would've been during the production of the second season. And if he spotted Baby Yoda on set that means the young Force-wielder will most likely survive the duration of Season 1. That's not to say that Baby Yoda's life with be safe beyond that, though, especially as more and more people come to know of his existence (and his very, very useful abilities). But if these deductions prove to be accurate, then he'll be sticking around until at least Season 2.

Granted, that shouldn't' come as a huge surprise. Baby Yoda has become a global sensation that has launched countless memes and a vast array of merchandise. It would be shocking if the show were to kill off its most popular character. But as for whether or not he'll remain the same cute and cuddly character we've all come to love is a different question entirely.

The dark side of the Force can be very alluring to those with power, which means a red lightsaber could be in his future if he ends up in the wrong hands.