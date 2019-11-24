Beyoncé's history with the American Music Awards is one that spans almost two decades, and includes no shortage of nominations and accolades. She's been taking home AMAs since her early days with Destiny's Child — they won the Best Soul/R&B Band/Duo/Group Award in 2001 — and she's wracked up 25 nominations in her solo career. Given this lengthy history, it's possible that Beyoncé will make an appearance at the 2019 AMAs, even though she's only nominated for one award this year: Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B.

That said, it's likely that Bey won't make the ceremony. She's not in the AMAs female-filled performance lineup and she's been keeping a relatively low profile this year. Beyoncé's 2019 was marked by the release of her Homecoming: The Live Album as well as The Lion King: The Gift, and, of course, Disney's Lion King remake. Despite all of her projects, it seems that the only red carpets she's walked in 2019 were at a handful of Lion King premieres and the 50th NAACP Image Awards, where she was honored with the Entertainer of the Year Award. Beyoncé didn't even attend the 2019 Emmy Awards, where she was nominated for her Netflix film Homecoming. Assuming she wants to continue keeping a low profile, it's unlikely she'll grace the AMAs with her presence.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But, just because she won't be there doesn't mean she won't win. Beyoncé has won the Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B award five times. She reportedly hasn't attended the ceremony since 2008, when she took the stage to perform her major hit "Single Ladies," and still she's won the award many times since. In 2009, Beyoncé won the Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B award, which was accepted by the presenters on her behalf. In 2011, she won the award for the second time but couldn't make it in person as she was expecting her first child, Blue Ivy. And she was similarly absent when she took home the award in 2011, 2014, and, most recently, she didn't attend when she won in 2017, following the release of Lemonade.

While it's probable that Bey won't be at this year's AMAs, awards season isn't over just yet. Fans can still hope to see her at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards early next year. After all, she received four noms and also just made history as the first female artist to receive 70 total Grammys nominations in their career. Though, even if she doesn't attend music's biggest night, fans will definitely still feel her influence, just like the AMAs. Physically present or not, Beyoncé always finds a way to make her presence known.