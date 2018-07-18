When Better Call Saul returns on Aug. 6, brace yourself for the series to break bad. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan spilled some details that may leave you wondering if Bryan Cranston could be on Better Call Saul Season 4. Or hey, maybe he won't be on Better Call Saul Season 4 and we're getting ahead of ourselves. Either way, we do now know that the upcoming season of the Breaking Bad prequel will jump forward to the Breaking Bad era for a few scenes.

Better Call Saul follows the origin story of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman, the attorney who helped ol' Heisenberg out of a few binds over the years. Set in 2002, the show takes place several years before the Breaking Bad story began. And on the upcoming season, Better Call Saul will pay the Breaking Bad time period a visit. Gilligan told EW,

“We have a subplot that very squarely gets into Breaking Bad territory and brings us into the world — or at least points us on a path toward the world of Walter White and the territory of Walter White. I can’t wait for folks to see that.”

Gilligan’s scripted series about a high school science teacher who turns to cooking meth introduced audiences to dozens of iconic characters, including Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), Gus Frig (Giancarlo Esposito), Skyler White (Anna Gunn), Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), Walter "Flynn" White Jr. (RJ Mitte), and Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). But the most Breaking Bad iconic character of all — and one of the most iconic characters to ever grace the small screen — is Cranston’s Walter White.

And like a number of his Breaking Bad colleagues, Cranston definitely seems down to return to the Breaking Bad universe. In a February 2017 interview with Moviefone, the award-winning actor said,

“I don't know. You could. I actually think it'd be fun. I have not been approached by it. I know that Vince wouldn't do anything that would damage the overall brand that he's worked so hard to develop on a stunt-cast kind of thing. Then I think, ‘Well, what if it's just a brush-by? If it's just two guys in a market. Are those ripe? I don't know.’ We don't even register that we knew each other three years before we see each other again. That's life. It's actually very honest. It happens. So the bottom line is, I would do it in a second. If Vince wanted me to be on the show, I'd be on the show.”

And then, he said this on a March 2017 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan:

“If Vince Gilligan, who created the show, came to me and said, ‘Would you come on the show?’ Of course I would.”

And in Entertainment Weekly's Breaking Bad 10th anniversary issue, which was released on July 6, 2018, Cranston once again said that if asked, he would totally appear on Better Call Saul. He told the publication,

“[Gilligan] takes such meticulous care of his characters and the story, and he changed our lives. ‘Yes’ is the answer. Even if it’s just a brush-by. A quick little something.”

Dude is game.

In that same issue, Gilligan told EW that he “desperately wants to see both [Cranston and Paul] on Better Call Saul.” And unlike Cranston, it sounds like Gilligan would not be on board with a “brush-by.” If Walter White were to return, Gilligan would want a grand homecoming. As he explained to EW,

“[I]t wouldn’t feel as satisfying if it was just a cameo or an Alfred Hitchcock walkthrough. I think we’ve waited long enough. We damn well better have a good reason for them to show up.”

Hey, Gilligan just has to say Mr. White's name.