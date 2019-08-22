Netflix hasn't been shy about the fact that when 13 Reasons Why Season 3 picks up, Bryce Walker is dead; all the trailers and promotional posters say so. What we don't know, though, is who did it. And in order to explain what happened, Bryce will be in 13 Reasons Why Season 3.

This will most likely be through flashbacks, just as Hannah was featured in Seasons 1 and 2 even though she had already died. But perhaps the show will also throw in a Ghost Bryce scene, similar to the way Hannah haunted Clay in Season 2.

If you've been paying attention, the fact that Bryce is in Season 3 isn't a spoiler. Justin Prentice, who plays Bryce, posted an Instagram photo of himself on set in the makeup trailer with some of his co-stars (including Grace Saif, who plays new characer Ani) all the way back in December 2018.

"#Squad. Celebrating with our sensational hair/makeup team....and Kevin. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!" he captioned the photo (below).

And if you missed that, Prentice also recently confirmed his involvement in Season 3 to The Hollywood Reporter. "Along the way, we get to see a little bit of a different side of Bryce," he told THR of the season. "That doesn't change anything he's done in the past. He has still done atrocious things. But we get to see different colors of Bryce where maybe by the end of the season people aren't as happy about the death as they are at the start of the season."

Bryce also appears midway through the Season 3 trailer looking troubled, and is featured in promotional stills for the season.

In one photo, he seems to be having a tense confrontation with Zach Dempsey.

In another, Bryce is dressed in the football uniform of his new school, facing off against Monty, who's in his Liberty High uniform.

A third photo shows him talking to Chloe, his girlfriend who he assaulted in Season 2.

It's not yet known how much Bryce will appear in the season. There are a lot of central characters in this show who we'll need to hear from in order to get the full story, though if we're recounting what happened to Bryce, a lot of their scenes will likely include him. Prentice is listed on IMDb as being in at least 10 of Season 3's 13 episodes, which means his role is probably pretty meaty. How nice for him to get to play such a big part in a season where he's not actually alive.

13 Reasons Why was recently renewed for a fourth and final season, and Prentice could end up being in that one too. Hannah was in two seasons before the writers felt her story had concluded. If there are any loose ends with Bryce's death in Season 3, don't be surprised if he's in a Season 4 flashback or two. Or, you know, if Clay sees him as a ghost, because that's a thing this show apparently likes to do.