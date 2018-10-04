It might officially be time to worry about Captain America's future in the Marvel Universe. Chris Evans posted a goodbye to Avengers 4 that has fans convinced this upcoming film is the last time they'll ever get to see him play Captain America on the big screen. And after reading it, it might be hard to disagree with them.

On Thursday, Oct. 4, Evans took to Twitter to announce, "Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least." But, it only got more emotional for fans who certainly read into his somber farewell. "Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor," he continued. "To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

It was those closing lines in which Evans didn't just appear to say goodbye to the latest Avengers movie, but Captain America forever. Some even wondered if this was Evans teasing his character's fate. "Uh... spoiler alert?" a fan named @quintabrunson tweeted.

Perhaps, though, it shouldn't be a spoiler since Evans has already said his contract would expire after Avengers 4, which hits theaters May 3, 2019. From the sounds of his goodbye, it seems it's unlikely he'll be signing an extension.

