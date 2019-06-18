If the beer cheese-flavored stars align just so, Bravo superfan Chrissy Teigen could be at Jax and Brittany's wedding. When Teigen and John Legend sat down with Twitter CMO Leslie Berland for a Q&A session at Cannes Lions on Tuesday, June 18, they revealed that they were invited to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's nuptials. But uh, maybe don't start quoting Scheana Marie's forearm just yet. While they did receive an invitation, whether or not Teigen and Legend will actually be part of the Vanderpump Rules stars' big day at the Kentucky Castle is an entirely different matter: They have not decided if they will attend their Celebrity Family Feud opponents' costars' wedding. Jax and Brittany are set to get hitched a week from this Saturday, and Teigen and Legend apparently are still on the fence about which box they are going to check on their RSVP form. Oh, the SUR-spense!

“We were [invited], actually,” Teigen told the audience, adding that they still have to figure out if they will attend the Pump Rules stars’ wedding. Legend, however, appeared to be on a different page. He shook his head no, and Teigen replied, “No? Why not? I asked you about this. This is going to be a thing now. We’re going to fight about this later.”

Diehard Pump fan Teigen would like to be there; Legend seemed less than on board. “I need Mamaw’s beer cheese,” the Cravings author laughed. “I would absolutely go and I would live tweet it. I don’t know if they’d allow it because they’re very high profile.”

You can watch Teigen and Legend tackle the Jaxany wedding question starting at the 23:40 mark:

If Teigen and Legend do attend, they will be smack dab in the middle of a Bravo fan's paradise. Members of the Pump Rules cast will be there, of course, and recent tweets suggest Bravolebrities like Shep Rose from Southern Charm, plus Summer House’s Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke are invited, too.

As fun as the Bravolebrity and celebrity invitees are, Jax and Brittany's guest list is not without serious issue. The couple came under fire recently when their original wedding officiant Ryan Dotson’s homophobic and transphobic social media posts resurfaced, and Jax and Brittany have since switched pastors. Jax tweeted last Thursday that the matter was “dealt with awhile back”; Dotson told Page Six he was asked to step down last Wednesday. Dotson also told Page Six that while he is still invited to the wedding as a guest, he “probably won’t” go because he feels he is “too much of a distraction.”

For the love of Vanderpump Rules Season 8, may that guy not be at the wedding or on the show. And for the love of Pump Rules Season 8, may Teigen and Legend make a cameo after all. Could you imagine if, oh I don't know, Legend decided to play his cover of the Pump Rules theme at the reception? It would be the best day of our lives.