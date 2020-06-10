Netflix's new horror series Curon follows a woman named Anna (Valeria Bilello) who returns to her hometown 17 years after leaving — this time, with her twin teenagers Mauro (Federico Russo) and Daria (Margherita Morchio). Soon, however, Anna goes missing, and her children must try to figure out what happened to their mom. It's a compelling mystery that seems set up to stretch on for several seasons — particularly since it's partially based on a true story — though Netflix hasn't revealed if Curon will return for Season 2.

If the show does come back, it will likely be in late 2021, considering that it was announced in March 2019 and then debuted 15 months later. In the meantime, here are 5 other Netflix shows to tide Curon fans over.

1. Dark

Dark takes place in the unassuming German town of Winden, which just so happens to have a wormhole in the woods. The series opens with the disappearance of a young boy named Mikkel and the butterfly effect that it causes. The third and final season will premiere on June 27th, so if you haven't watched this mid-bending time travel show, now is the perfect time to catch up.

2. Locke & Key

Based on Joe Jill's comic series of the same name, this Netflix show follows the Locke children as they return to their ancestral home in Massachusetts, where they discover a series of magical keys. Some prove to be more dangerous than others.

3. The Haunting of Hill House

Mike Flanagan's 2018 horror series takes place in a haunted mansion (hence the title), where the Crain kids briefly lived when they were young. Now adults, they must grapple with the trauma they experienced there and the ways it affected each of them. Its sequel, The Haunting of Bly Manor, is set to premiere in late 2020.

4. The OA

This cult sci-fi series opens with the mysterious reappearance of Prairie Johnson, who has been missing for seven years. As she settles back in to life at home, she begins to tell some local high school students the complicated truth about what happened to her.

5. Sense8

Co-created by the Wachowski sisters (The Matrix), Sense8 centers around eight people from across the world who suddenly find that they're mentally and emotionally linked, leading to an epic (and dangerous) adventure.