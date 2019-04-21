The words of House Targaryen are "Fire and Blood" — a powerful phrase to ride into battle under, but not the best diplomatic approach. Daenerys Targaryen has amassed her armies by burning her enemies and denying mercy to those who wrong her, and while that approach will cause people to bend the knee for her out of fear, it may cause others to strike out against her. With only a few episodes left in the series, the matter of whether or not Dany will die in Season 8 of Game of Thrones weighs heavily on fans considering that the living likely have no hope against the army of the dead without Dany's dragons.

Daenerys Targaryen's father was Aeryn Targaryen, better known as the "Mad King" that was killed by Jaime Lannister after attempting to level King's Landing with wildfire. Daenerys' has claimed that she didn't want to be like her father, but it takes Tyrion, Missandei, Varys, Jon Snow, and a few others to keep Daenerys from levelling cities as a show of dominance. Even when they convince her to attack a loot train as opposed to a city, she still can't resist the urge to burn dissenters alive against the advisement of her closest allies.

She may be on the side of good in the war between the living and the dead, but if the people of Westeros manage to survive the White Walker threat, will all of them be happy to bend the knee to Daenerys?

One main character has already tried to kill Daenerys, years after successfully killing her father. After attacking the Lannister armies, Jaime charged at Dany head-on to try and take her out, only to be knocked into a nearby river by Bronn and be saved from a pillar of dragon fire. Jaime's aware that the White Walkers are currently a greater threat than Daenerys, but he could just be waiting until the White Walker threat is eliminated to be close to Daenerys and kill her before she becomes her father. He's seen what a dragon could do to a battalion, and he might want to ensure that the same fate won't befall all of Westeros.

While Jaime is a likely candidate for someone who would want to kill Daenerys to prevent her from wanting to "burn them all," there are a few other people who don't seem to be fans of the Dragon Queen. Sansa and Arya have a palpable distrust for their brother's new girlfriend, and question whether she has Jon and the North's best interests at heart. Cersei wants Dany dead as well, but she wants most of Game Of Thrones' main characters dead.

The Night King wants Dany dead, but he wants all of Westeros to die. Among Dany's list of enemies are a Kingslayer, The Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, the Lady of Winterfell, a Faceless Assassin, and the king of all White Walkers and wights who rides atop an undead dragon. With a list like that, it'd be more surprising if Game of Thrones ended without Dany dying.