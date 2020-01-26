After a long hiatus from the spotlight, she's back. With the debut of a new song at the Grammys, a coveted gig at the Super Bowl, and the murmurs of a new album, the Lovato hive has been out in full force as they weigh the possibility of a 2020 Demi Lovato tour. While Lovato has yet to announce a tour, the odds of the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer hitting the road again two years after the conclusion of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour are looking plausible given her big year ahead.

For starters, the Grammy-nominated artist will debut a new song titled “Anyone” at the Grammy Awards this Sunday, Jan. 26 in her first live performance in two years. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 on Friday, Lovato revealed that she wrote “Anyone” just four days prior to her July 2018 overdose and hospitalization.

“I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself," Lovato told Lowe. "I listen back to these lyrics and I hear it as a cry for help. While in the hospital, Lovato said to herself, “If I ever come back, I want to sing this song.”

Beats 1 on YouTube

Lovato entered rehab shortly after her overdose and has since spoken openly about her sobriety journey. Two weeks after her hospitalization, the singer released a statement on Instagram that read, in part, “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

Lovato’s journey with addiction will reportedly serve as the basis of a new album, per TMZ. The publication reported last week that Lovato’s first album in three years, a follow-up to 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me, will be released sometime this year and touch on her sobriety journey as a whole.

Last May, Lovato even hinted at new music when she shared a photo on Instagram with her new manager, record executive Scooter Braun. She captioned the post, "Couldn’t be happier, inspired and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being apart of this new journey."

After her return to the Grammys stage, Lovato will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2. Between the Grammys, the Super Bowl, and a possible new album and tour, it's clear a comeback is on the horizon.