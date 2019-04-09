Derry Girls might well have been the first mainstream TV show to have the words "hoak" and "lurred" in its script. The hit Channel 4 comedy has finally given Irish people the opportunity to see their dialect reflected — without any of the anglicisms – on a major UK broadcaster. That's not its only appeal, of course. It just so happens to be one the funniest shows I've seen in a good while, and it's steadily accumulating a popularity that might one day be comparable to The Inbetweeners. Now the show's hitting its stride, will Derry Girls return for series three?

According to Digital Spy, Derry Girls' showrunners were reportedly in talks for a third series from as early as August, 2018 — a few months before its second series had even aired. So far, so promising. The site reported that, at that stage, the broadcaster was in "advanced talks" with Hat Trick Productions to make another series of the show.

I can appreciate their hastiness, given that Derry Girls has been one of Channel 4's most popular comedies in several years. Following its first series, The Guardian reported that the 2.8 million viewers who watched the debut episode made it the biggest launch for C4 comedy show since Ricky Gervais' Derek aired in 2012.

Channel 4/Derry Girls

While series two of Derry Girls will come to a close on Tuesday, April 9, with its final episode airing on Channel 4 at 9 p.m., according to the Radio Times, a third season has still yet to be officially confirmed. I'm hoping that status could change at any moment though, so make sure to check back in. In the meantime, I've asked a representative of the when we can expect more news and will update you as soon as I hear back.

As I've gleaned from the show's previous timeline, if a third series is commissioned, then I reckon you could expect it sometime around early 2020. The show's first ever episode aired on Jan. 4, 2018, and since it was renewed shortly after, you didn't have to wait too long for the second series, which premiered on March 5, 2019. So, if all things follow suit, you're looking at getting a third series sometime between early winter and early spring of 2020.

Channel 4/Derry Girls

Ultimately, Derry Girls has had so much love thrown its way, it'd be a total travesty if it were to be nipped in the bud now, and I don't think that's going to happen. So, prepare yourself for another announcement shortly, and for the finale of Derry Girls. After another stomach-achingly funny series, according to Channel 4's synopsis, you can look forward to a blowout series finale, with a visit from none other than President Bill Clinton.

And no, as mentioned in RTE's interview with the cast from March 2, 2019, the man himself doesn't actually get a cameo. See for yourself, and feel free to stream the series over and over until — hopefully — that third series does come along.