Though Netflix's Feel Good humorously covers everything from drug misuse to sexuality, it's at its core a tangled love story between Mae and George. And it's for that reason that co-creator and star Mae Martin wants Feel Good to return for Season 2: she wants to continue exploring the two's relationship.

Though the new, six-episode Netflix series has yet to be renewed, Martin told Now magazine that she would "love the opportunity to delve further into the question of whether these two people are actually good for each other, and whether they can transform an insane, toxic relationship into a long-term healthy one." Mae and George do ultimately end the season still together, but they have a number of hurdles to work through. Mae's struggle with substance misuse recovery will be a lifelong one (particularly considering she relapsed and hasn't yet told George about it). And while George did eventually (and accidentally) come out to her friends, it's clear that she's not yet fully comfortable being in a relationship with someone of the same sex. "I think a lot of people have been in love with someone who isn't necessarily good for them, and I'd love to explore that more," Martin told Now.

The London-based comedian has also said in interviews that the character of Mae is a version her, but from 10 years ago. So in the grand scheme of things, she has about a decade of life story left to cover, which could take many seasons to come.

Netflix

Ultimately, whether or not Feel Good comes back will, as always, depend on the Netflix powers that be. But the show has a 100 percent critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which bodes well for its future. In the meantime, you can watch Martin's stand-up or read her book to tide you over.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).